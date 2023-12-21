How to naturally treat prediabetes

Prediabetes—should it be a cause for concern? Can it be reversed? Prediabetes occurs when your blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not elevated enough to be classified as diabetes. Many individuals may not even be aware that they are prediabetic, yet this stage presents a unique opportunity to reverse the potential consequences and ailments associated with diabetes. While there are no pharmaceutical interventions specifically designed to control or reverse prediabetes, there are natural approaches that can enhance insulin sensitivity and boost beta cell function. How? Here are some natural ways to treat prediabetes.

Stay Active

From prediabetes to diabetes, a sedentary lifestyle significantly contributes to this condition. The more you engage in physical activity, the greater the benefits for your body. Exercise plays a crucial role in improving insulin sensitivity, ensuring that glucose in your blood is efficiently utilized rather than stored. Whether you’re a beginner or have been out of practice, be mindful of your capabilities and start slowly. Intense workouts from day one can result in severe muscle soreness and wear and tear. Aim for moderate physical activity for 45 to 60 minutes, ensuring that your exercises are diverse.

Incorporate Mindful Eating

What you eat and the quantity you consume can impact your prediabetic condition. Diets rich in processed food, canned goods, saturated fats, and red meat can potentially progress from prediabetes to diabetes. Adopting mindful eating habits involves making healthier choices, such as opting for fresh produce, healthy fats, and whole grains to regulate your blood sugar levels.

Focus on Self-Care

Balancing busy schedules and obligations may make finding time for self-care seem challenging. However, prioritizing self-care is the initial step toward understanding your body and developing habits that benefit your mind, body, and soul. While daily stressors are inevitable, carve out time to engage in activities you enjoy. Take walks with friends and indulge in activities that rejuvenate your mind. Maintaining a healthy mental balance can significantly impact your physical well-being.

Quit Smoking

It cannot be emphasized enough—smoking, as a stress reliever, does more harm than good. Smoking is detrimental to your heart, lungs, and every vital organ in your body. Consistent smoking can increase insulin resistance, elevating the risk of developing diabetes.

Though you may not have diabetes, curbing your sweet cravings might seem unfair. However, as a prediabetic, you may feel constantly on the verge of developing diabetes. Consulting with a nutritionist can guide you toward the right nutrition tailored to your specific condition.