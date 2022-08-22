Health problems during Monsoon season

Monsoon season has a different feel. Everything around is fresh, green and the mood is swayed by the very feel of rains after sluttery summer months.

On one hand, while the rainy season comes as a break from the long spell of summer, the monsoon is also the time for problems associated with rains.

Monsoon brings many diseases related to skin allergies, and ear, nose, and throat problems.

Due to change in temperature, humidity, air quality, and pressure, it becomes difficult at times for the human body to acclimatise with sudden changes.

Humidity is a big troublemaker during the rainy season. Sweat impacts the body in a big way, especially in folds of skin (Neck, elbows, arm-pits, below breasts, groins).

Variations in thirst leves and the quality of air in the home have a bearing on the health. Some individuals are not able to adjust such changes, which brings in disease-producing microbes (Fungi, bacteria, and viruses) and one may suffer with:

1. Acute allergies, fungal infections, intertrigo, ringworms, skin rashes, eczema apart from sore throat, cold coryza, and fever.

2. Flaring of the already existing diseases.

Let us know self-care for some of the most common diseases:

Folliculitis: It is an infection of the root of hair called the hair follicle. Imbalance of above described extrinsic and intrinsic factors, roots of hair anywhere in the body especially folds of skin. It is painful, red, hot, and interferes with daily activities.

Self-care: Follow these to prevent folliculitis:

· Change your sweat-wet clothes as soon as possible.

· Take a bath maybe two or three times a day after drying your sweat.

· Get an oil massage at least twice a week before morning bath.

Eczema: It is a full bouquet of skin eruptions, dry or wet anywhere on the skin. They itch, scaling skin flakes and watering.

Self-care: follow these to prevent eczema: It needs to be consulted by a doctor asap.

· Do not self-medicate.

· Follow personal hygiene.

· No big nails so that scratching can be prevented or secondary infections come.

Ringworms: one sees red circular eruptions itching very badly. Sweating increases them more. It is the most common fungal infection and very difficult to cure.

Self-care: Some effective tips are:

· Try to apply apple cider which is having antifungal activities.

· Eat healthily.

· Wash them with mild warm water.

· Do not scratch or infection comes.

Scabies: A mite infection makes burrows in the skin and breeds more mites therein. It is terrible and must itch till it bleeds, leading to secondary infections. It is very infectious just by touching or sharing stuff with infected persons.

Self-care: Better take these precautions to save you and your family:

· Avoid any kind of contact with the infected person and his belongings, especially clothes, towels, etc.

· Take care of hygiene and avoid wearing once-used clothes.

· Wash your clothes with some strong detergent.

· Immediately consult your doctor to get rid of it.

Facial Folliculitis: Facial Folliculitis or inflammation of hair follicles causes excessive hair breakage during the monsoon season.

Self-care: Better take these precautions to save you and your family:

· Avoid tight clothes, wear clean loose cotton clothing.

· Avoid shaving, else shave with care not to hurt skin layers.

· Immediately consult your doctor to get rid of it.

Athlete’s Foot: Athlete’s Foot can be identified by itchy, scaly, and itchy patches on the feet. The athlete’s foot is caused by fungi called candida resulting in infection of the toenails and eventual splitting of the nail.

Self-care: Better take these precautions to save you and your family:

· Wash your hands regularly.

· Apply anti-fungal powder in shoes, and socks to prevent infection.

· Never stay in wet socks and wear clean pairs of socks.

Apart from these skin diseases during monsoon, many old skin issues may get flared up and need sincere care or they will get secondary infections and can cause fever and septicemia.

Homoeopathic treatment is also an apt choice to cure such diseases from the roots.

(With inputs from Dr. Pankaj Aggarwal, M.D. (Hom.) and Dr. Megha Singh, M.D.)