Eyebetes Foundation leads vision-saving drive at Maha Kumbh 2025

At Maha Kumbh 2025, a unique health initiative is making waves. The Eyebetes Foundation, led by Mumbai-based eye surgeon Dr. Nishant Kumar, is on a mission to combat diabetes-induced vision impairment—one of India’s growing yet preventable health concerns.

With a dedicated team of 100 professionals, the foundation is setting up a large-scale free screening camp at Sector 23, Arail Ghat, offering critical eye care and diabetes tests to thousands of pilgrims and frontline personnel.

Their goal is to screen 20,000 to 30,000 devotees and over 5,000 uniformed personnel, ensuring that undiagnosed diabetes and vision problems do not disrupt their lives.

Diabetes is a silent epidemic in India, affecting millions. An estimated 21 million Indians suffer from diabetes-related vision impairment, a condition that, if left unchecked, can lead to blindness.

Since its inception in 2016, the Eyebetes Foundation has conducted over 175,000 free screenings, including its annual eye-health initiative during Mumbai’s Ganpati festival.

Now, at the Maha Kumbh—a sacred confluence of faith and devotion—the foundation sees a golden opportunity to merge spirituality with healthcare. For many pilgrims, access to medical care is limited. Through this initiative, the foundation is not only providing vision care but also spreading awareness about diabetes-related blindness.

The medical camp offers essential healthcare services, including random blood sugar tests, comprehensive vision screenings, AI-powered retinal imaging, and prescription glasses. Understanding the critical role of police, security forces, and other frontline workers in managing the massive crowds at Maha Kumbh, the foundation is also extending special screenings to them.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Nishant Kumar emphasized the deeper purpose behind this effort. He believes the Maha Kumbh is not just a religious congregation but a powerful gathering of humanity, making it the ideal place to offer medical care.

“Our goal is simple—to prevent blindness and detect diabetes early, ensuring that faith and well-being go hand in hand,” he said. For Eyebetes, this initiative is more than a healthcare drive; it’s a movement. Every eye test, diagnosis, and pair of glasses provided is a step towards a healthier, more informed society.