Green tea is popular worldwide for its remarkable and essential health benefits. There are a number of green tea brands available to choose from. Green tea comes in its original taste as well as in quite a good range of different flavours such as lemon, mint, ginger, jasmine and many more. Flavoured green teas are considered healthier than the original ones provided they contain only natural flavours. These natural flavours increase its health benefits and reduce its bitterness. Avoid using green tea which contains artificial flavouring agents. So be careful while selecting the flavoured options. Artificial flavours are less expensive but they are not good for your health.

Due to the growing craze of green tea among consumers, almost every tea company has started its own green tea blends. While some of them are really good, most of them are of average or below average quality. Buy the one which is the best for your health and tastes finest at the same time.

Things to keep in mind while selecting a good green tea

Green tea should be green in colour as it does not undergo the oxidation process. Only green-coloured leaves of the tea contain the maximum natural antioxidants.

Try to buy from genuine organic tea growers or spend some time to find out how the tea is grown and processed and its origin also. Always buy the genuine quality green tea made from organically grown tea leaves only.

Buy loose whole leaf green tea and not green tea in teabags. In the most natural form, green tea tastes best and provides maximum health benefits. It is because the essential oils are intact inside the whole green leaves.

Use freshly plucked and processed green tea. It tends to lose its flavour and health benefits as time passes by. It should be consumed within 12 months from when it is plucked and processed and not when it is packed. Green tea usually goes through several traders before it gets finally packed in retail packs.

It should have a light, fresh and soothing fragrance.

It should feel smooth, not coarse and the wet leaves should be tender but sturdy. They should not crumble easily.

Green tea should taste fresh, not stale and should not taste astringent at the same time.

It is no secret that drinking green tea is good for your health. It is chockfull of polyphenols and antioxidants as it is one of the least processed true teas which does not go under oxidation. Leaves are harvested and then they are immediately dried and rolled.

Health benefits of green tea

Anti-ageing: Being loaded with antioxidants, green tea fights free radicals that can lead to premature ageing including fine lines, wrinkles and decreased cognitive function.

Prevents cancer: Green tea is super rich in antioxidants known as EGCG. The EGCG present in green tea stops cancer cell reproduction and even kills existing cancer cells. Many studies show that green tea drinkers have a lower risk of various types of cancer including breast cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer.

Improves dental health: Green tea improves dental health and reduces bad breath by inhibiting the growth of bacteria and some viruses.

Good for heart health: This healthy beverage lowers LDL cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes: It helps in reducing blood sugar levels and thus lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Weight management: Green tea helps manage weight and aids weight-loss. Thanks to the polyphenols present in it. They increase fat burning and improve metabolic rate.

Good for brain health: Green tea prevents oxidative stress in the brain and thus prevents dementia and cognitive disorders. The EGCG in green tea also boosts brain health and memory recall.

Experts recommend consuming four to five cups of green tea a day for achieving these health benefits. Live healthier and longer drinking this one of the healthiest beverages on the planet.