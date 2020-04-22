Though many foods are important for good health and immune system, certain kinds offer unique benefits. These foods are kitchen staples and used globally due to their unique pungent flavour. They include onion, garlic and ginger which are the basic ingredients used in myriad of savoury dishes. These vegetables can be used as a preventive measure to keep your immune system primed during this pandemic time. These foods boost immunity by increasing your consumption of immunity-boosting vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Let us see how?

Onion: Onion is great immune-boosting food. The vegetable contains vitamin C, sulphur, zinc, selenium and most important quercetin. These potent nutrients make your immune system healthier and stronger. The flavonoid and antioxidant present in quercetin is loaded with antiviral properties. The vegetable is particularly high in vitamin C, a nutrient involved in regulating immune health. Also, the trace mineral selenium which stimulates immune function is found in higher concentrations in onions than in other veggies. Selenium may play a part in the management of viral inflammatory and allergic conditions. Onion can be eaten in cooked as well as raw form. Try to incorporate it in every recipe you cook or eat it raw as a salad with any savoury dish.

Garlic: Garlic is an immunity-boosting superstar that contains lots of calcium, potassium and sulphuric compounds. All these compounds help the immune system fight germs. They have been shown to boost the disease-fighting response of some types of white blood cells in the body when they encounter viruses, like, those that cause common cold and flu. Try to eat raw garlic because cooked or dried garlic does not provide the benefits of sulphur enzymes as heat inactivates them. Heat can diminish the antibiotic properties of garlic. Garlic cloves contain a compound called alliin. When garlic cloves are chewed or crushed in raw form, the alliin compound turns into allicin which is thought to give garlic its medicinal properties. These medicinal properties are immune-boosting too. Eat garlic preferably in its raw form to prevent sickness, common cold and flu. If you get sick, eat it to help reduce the severity of the symptoms and recover faster.

Ginger: Ginger helps to boost immune system due to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may combat inflammation to keep your immune system healthy. Fresh ginger contains antiviral effects against human respiratory syncytial virus (HRSV) which causes respiratory infections.

The medicinal properties of these three vegetables have been recognised since ancient times around the world. Combine these flavourful staples with other veggies, pulses, legumes and other savoury recipes. Add them to chilli dishes for a flavourful boost. Throw them in stir-fries, salads, soups and stews. Be healthy, be safe!