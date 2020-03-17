While everyone hoped that 2020 would bring good fortune for all, the year has shown us an ugly face within three months of its commencement. It has been a rough year for the entire planet. With the global Coronavirus outbreak, which originated from Wuhan, China has spread across the globe like wildfire taking 7,007 lives globally.

According to the latest update, the total count of confirmed cases in India has gone up to 125. There have been three deaths in India so far due to COVID-19. PM Narendra Modi recently tweeted about how Indian doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people are currently at the forefront of fighting COVID-19.

However, several Indian citizens took to social media handles to highlight the poor sanitation in the quarantine facilities, across the country.

Navya Dua, who landed from Spain to Delhi tweeted how she is being subjected to a 14-day quarantine at Dwarka Police Training School while highlighting the poor conditions of the facility.

“I land at Delhi airport dated 16th March 1:00 am KLM airlines from Spain. I am subject to the 14-day quarantine at a govt facility in Dwarka police training school. I won’t say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation. @PMOIndia @WHO @CISFHQrs,” Navya tweeted.

I land at Delhi airport dated 16th March 1:00 am KLM airlines from Spain. I am subject to the 14 day quarantine at a govt facility in Dwarka police training school. I won’t say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation. @PMOIndia @WHO @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/vd4AnLBIkW — Navya Dua (@NavyaDua) March 16, 2020

Ankit Gupta shared some photos of Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, where his friend is currently under observation. From dirty sinks to a cat loitering around, Ankit highlighted the poor sanitation as well as reckless staff attitude.

PLEASE HELP My friend is under observation at Ward 27 Kasturba Hospital Mumbai with 10 other patients. These bad conditions with poor sanitation, reckless staff attitude will not help contain the pandemic@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice @DrHVoffice #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/FExTQYrHNI — ankit gupta (@ankuagarwal) March 12, 2020

Kartikeya Walia also shared some unpleasing photos from a quarantine facility in Narela, Delhi, while replying to PM Modi’s tweet on the COVID-19 situation in India.

At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/6QqZDCeqiZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

On March 9, a Coronavirus suspect escaped from a government hospital’s isolation ward in Mangaluru, arguing that he preferred to seek private treatment.

In Manesar, where the Indian Army runs a quarantine facility, patients created a ruckus for better facilities – an incident that ended with the police being called in to control the situation.

This extreme lack of trust in India’s public health system is not surprising. India has one of the weakest health systems in the world, with abysmal health indicators.