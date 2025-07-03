AAP councillors throw garbage outside Mayor’s office to protest poor sanitation facilities

Councillors from the opposition AAP on Thursday dumped garbage outside the office of Mayor Raja Iqbal to register their protest against the failure of the ruling BJP in managing the city’s sanitation facilities.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the MCD, Ankush Narang, claimed that every street and lane in the Central Zone is buried under heaps of garbage, while the BJP remains preoccupied with power politics and ignorant of ground realities.

“The condition of the Central Zone is appalling. Garbage is scattered on every road, in every lane. Citizens are suffering, but the BJP is only busy with politics and has completely failed to act on the ground. AAP will continue to raise the voice of Delhiites until this crisis is resolved,” he said.

Narang also claimed that the Mayor is officially available to meet the public every Monday and Thursday between 2 and 4 pm. However, when AAP councilors visited his office at 2:15 pm to protest and stayed until 3 pm, the Mayor was nowhere to be found.

“Instead of addressing Delhi’s sanitation crisis, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh was partying in Manesar, Gurgaon, while the Civic Centre was open and fully staffed. This is shameful,” Narang said.

Criticising the ruling BJP, the AAP leader claimed that when he raised this issue in the House, the Mayor responded that it would be taken up in the Standing Committee. However, when the Standing Committee met, neither sanitation agencies nor Central Zone issues were included on the agenda.