CM Yogi inaugurates Cancer Unit at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that patients from not only Uttar Pradesh but also from neighboring countries and other states come for treatment to the state capital Lucknow.

Inaugurating the Cancer Unit at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow on Thursday, the chief minister said the Medanta Hospital has set high standards since its inception under the guidance of Dr. Naresh Trehan and under the leadership of Dr. Rakesh Kapoor, and has been progressing continuously.

Pointing out that the opening of the cancer unit is one of such efforts being made by Medanta Hospital to ensure quality treatment of cancer patients in the state capital, CM Yogi expressed happiness over the installation of varian edge radiotherapy machine as well as opening of new chemotherapy unit, and virtual ICU by the Medanta Group.

The chief minister further said that this unit and the introduction of the radiology machine by the Medanta Group will usher in a new revolution and aid in the treatment of residents of nearby districts.

“This new-age technology radiotherapy machine was installed here. This facility was not available in North India,” the CM asserted.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, the CM said, “Since people had to travel to Delhi and Mumbai for cancer treatment, we are happy that the Prime Minister established a unit of Tata Institute in Kashi.” He said that in the last 3 years more than 21000 patients have benefitted from this unit.

“The state government has established Cancer Institute at its own level in Lucknow. The double engine government is running various schemes for the treatment of cancer patients or any other needy. Money is being given for treatment from the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat or the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The double engine government is providing funds for treatment to the needy without any discrimination so that no one dies due to lack of treatment.

On the other hand, under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is being given every year, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the public representatives and MLAs can also give assistance of Rs 20 to 25 lakhs annually for the treatment of patients from their own funds. “Today there is no dearth of money for treatment, but quality health services are essential”, he remarked.

CM Yogi said that the shortage of specialist doctors is well known. “After getting high qualification degree, any doctor hesitates to go to a remote area. In such a situation, telemedicine can be very helpful in providing better health facilities to patients in those areas as well. Through this, we can provide better treatment in rural and remote areas by giving a little training to the doctors and technicians there. In this series, today Medanta has provided teleconsultation and virtual ICU facility to 3 districts of Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Maharajganj. This will benefit a large number of patients and will reduce the load of Lucknow”, the Chief Minister added further.

Earlier, during the Covid-19 pandemic, KGMU and SGPGI had started virtual ICUs in all the districts of the state, he said.