Ayush Ministry to sensitise insurance companies for affordable healthcare

The Ministry of Ayush on Sunday announced that it will launch a sensitisation programme for executive officials of insurance companies and owners of Ayush hospitals to promote accessible and affordable healthcare in the country.

The programme, which will take place on May 27 at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital also aims to facilitate the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage in India, the ministry said.

The programme will also discuss the regulatory framework and policy support needed to mainstream Ayush treatments in health insurance schemes and facilitate a dialogue between key stakeholders to address both challenges and opportunities.

Advertisement

Recently, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) advised all insurers to provide AYUSH coverage in line with the increasing demand for AYUSH treatments.

Coverage in the Ayush sector, standard treatment guidelines (STG) and ICD codes for the insurance sector, and penetration of Ayush in the insurance sector are the other key issues of discussion.

The programme will also discuss Ayush Hospital’s achievements, and success stories of AIIA, the onboarding of Ayush hospitals on the ROHINI platform, and the empanelment of Ayush Hospitals for insurance coverage, the ministry said.