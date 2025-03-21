60 per cent of Kolkata’s female cancer patients affected by breast cancer, says expert

Dr Vanita Rahman, an internal medicine physician, certified nutritionist, and fitness expert with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) delivered a lecture at a reputed Kolkata college focusing on the role of a plant-based diet and lifestyle interventions in the prevention and management of breast cancer.

She also delved deep into how these positive changes could help manage polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and thyroid disease— health concerns extremely prevalent among Indian women.

Kolkata has witnessed a sharp rise in breast cancer cases. Cervical and breast cancer patients among females now account for nearly 60 per cent of all female cancer cases in the city. Meanwhile, PCOS affects between 2 per cent and 35 per cent of women in India, and thyroid disorders impact an estimated 42 million Indians, disproportionately affecting women due to hormonal fluctuations during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. Keeping these alarming statistics in mind, Dr Rahman emphasised that nutrition is more than just a factor—it’s a powerful tool in disease prevention and recovery. According to her, a plant-based diet has been shown to lower cancer risk, improve insulin sensitivity in PCOS, and support thyroid function.

“The foods we eat and the lifestyle choices we make have a profound effect on our health. Extensive research confirms that a plant-based diet, rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, actively reduces breast cancer risk, improves insulin sensitivity in PCOS, and supports thyroid function,” said Dr Rahman. “Empowering women with the knowledge to make informed dietary and lifestyle choices is a crucial step in combating these health challenges.”

Dr Rahman highlighted with the aid of supporting evidence that women who consume a low-fat, plant-based diet have a 23 per cent lower risk of breast cancer recurrence and a 17 per cent lower risk of dying from the disease.

Beyond dietary recommendations, Dr Rahman emphasised that a holistic lifestyle also includes regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight.

While highlighting the power of plant-based nutrition, she emphasised on how a shift in how we approach health care is crucial and how nutrition should be at the forefront of medical education and public health initiatives.