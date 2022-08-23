Gym Lifestyle, how the definition has changed in the recent times

Being fit is an aim of each individual and everyone aspires to keep the body fit and toned. In recent times, hitting the gym is considered as one of the most convenient ways to remain healthy and in shape.

A gym is simply not a place meant to work-out or exercise, anymore. It has graduated to a greater level and has now become a complete lifestyle in itself. It is no more about going to the gym and working-out, it is much more than that.

So, maintaining a gym-lifestyle is not easy and involves a lot of effort and dedication.

How celebrities have elevated the gym lifestyle

In the age of instagram and snapchat, celebrities are very well connected with their followers and they make the most of it, by sharing portions of their lifestyle. Gym is one of the most followed trends, even by celebrities. There are many public figures, movie stars and social influencers, who have taken the gym-lifestyle to the next level. Some even made trends that were widely followed.

Malaika Arora

Gym-freaks and fitness enthusiasts widely follow the former actress, Malaika Arora. She has maintained her physique through her youth years and still makes people envious by flaunting her perfectly toned body. Malaika is often seen hitting the gym and has even shared her work-out and yoga videos and photos on social media. Her followers grasp-onto anything that she shares, related to her gym-lifestyle. Women follow her for her sense of fashion and the type of clothing that she choses for her work-out sessions. She once shared a picture of dragon-fruit on her insta-story and soon the demand for the fruit shot-up in the market, making its prices hit the ceiling!

Hrithik Roshan

When it comes down to the topic of fitness among movie stars and bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan’s physique is one of the most talked-about. He is widely followed for his gym regime, his workout variations and his diet preferences. His fans cannot get enough of him and want to know more about the secret behind his flawless abs. He has associated his name with the topic of gym lifestyle, has launched his own range of clothing, categorized as fitness wear and has also associated his name with a leading chain of fitness centers.

Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut Jamwal is a bollywood actor, who is known to do his own stunts in action movie sequences. He often shares astonishing fitness exercise videos on his social media handles. He has a massive following and he also shares tips for toning the body and dieting secrets.

Shilpa Shetty

She is widely followed for her yoga videos and exercise regime on social media. She endorses the gym-lifestyle trend and is associated with various fitness products.

Most followed items in gym-lifestyle

Sippers and water bottles

Sippers and water bottles are a ‘must-have’ item in a gym kit-bag. Every gym freak carries a sipper and nowadays, because of the wide variety of designs available, a sipper has become an item associated with the individual’s personality. People carry health drinks, protein shakes and even luxury water in exotic sippers and designer bottles to the gym to maintain their gym-lifestyle!

Gym Clothes

Selecting gym clothes is not an easy task, it takes great effort. The selected clothes must be convenient to wear and must also make oneself look smart. If someone is going to the gym five days a week, then he/she needs at least five sets of clothing to look trendy. Anand Singh, Fashion Design Manager at DaMENSCH says, “The right workout wear is an investment in your health. It can benefit you in multiple ways such as improving your blood circulation, and providing oxygen to working muscles, resulting in better recovery, endurance, and improved power”. BlissClub’s founder and CEO, Minu Margeret has, on several occasions, stressed the need of gender-specific gym-wear for better performance and comfort.

Diets

Gym diets keep changing nowadays. For a few months or weeks, a particular fitness diet or trend is followed, then another celebrity or influencer shares a new diet then it takes over the previous one. Be it keto, high-protein, low-carb or vegan, every diet has a life-span and it soon runs its course. There is a broad-spectrum of diets that are now suggested and they are followed as per the trend. Some diets remain in trend and are widely followed, while some more exclusive one’s are shared among close groups.

The gym lifestyle involves a special type of reverence to the gym, and a typical kind of behavior-pattern, which is also carried, outside of the gym. One needs special clothing, shoes, slippers, gadgets, music instruments and we haven’t yet mentioned diets.