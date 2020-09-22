Indian-television drama series Mahadev and Naagin actress, Mouni Roy, shares her self-improvement journey amid lockdown and what essential life lessons she has learned to be a happier being.

“I realized a few things during lockdown that we otherwise never get a chance to sit down and analyze. I have understood that in reality, we need very little to feel happy because happiness is there in the small things of life. At times we just gather a lot of stuff in our house for no reason. In normal life, we tend to engage ourselves in many things that are otherwise irrelevant! If we want, we actually can stay away from such things,” she said.

The actress who is currently in Dubai will soon appear in the digital film, London Confidential, opposite Purab Kholi, directed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai.

She is one famous Indian actress, singer, kathak dancer, and former model. She shot her new film with Purab in London just after the process of unlocking started. While the cast and crew of the film maintained social distancing, Mouni said initially there was a sense of tension on the set.

“There were several rules. We were using disinfectants time and again. Only one department could be present at the set. We were following all of it but in the beginning, there was tension because obviously we have never been used to such rules on a set. Eventually, all these became normal. Since I have left Mumbai, I have done seven swab tests! But again, this is part of the new set of rules. I am getting used to the new normal,” shared the actress.

The story by S. Hussain Zaidi revolves around the search of people from China who are involved in the spread of a virus.

On her character, Mouni said: “Uma, my character who is an R&AW official facing a challenge and racing against time to find the important evidence and a mole in her team. There is a backdrop of the pandemic, and of how she cracks the information of another upcoming virus that can create another pandemic situation.”

The film also features Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, and Diljohn Singh among others, and is slated to stream on Zee5.