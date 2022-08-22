Go Green, start cutting cosmetic waste from your home

In older times women used natural cosmetics which were good for both the human skin as well as the environment. This trend has changed drastically and now commercial cosmetic products are manufactured by major corporations and are sold in the open market. Cosmetic industry leaves behind a huge quantity of waste every year, which is not only harmful for humans, but for other animals as well.

The cosmetic industry is expected to surpass 805 billion dollars worldwide by year 2024, with the increasing demand for makeup and cosmetics there are also in the increase of waste in form of plastic, metal, glass etc.

But if more shoppers turn to natural beauty products and consumer become more environment-conscious, the sector can cause less damage to the environment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) categorizes materials applied to the human body for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance without affecting the body’s structure or functions as cosmetics.

Perfumes, moisturizers, nail polish, makeup, hair products, and even toothpast fall under this category.

Reduction of plastic waste using natural packing material and reusing unused cosmetics are the key to save the environment from cosmetic waste.

Here are some ways which can be done to reduce cosmetic waste:

Do not Throw the cosmetics which you don’t like

Cosmetics like sunscreens, make up products etc, which produce white cast or are allergic on your face, should not be thrown away as it can be used on hands or legs with good moisturiser during summer. Finding alternative uses of your cosmetics, which you don’t like will not only reduce the cosmetic waste, but would also benefit the environment.

Bring family packs to your home

Cosmetics like moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, face washes etc have plastic packaging which are hazardous for the environment, so bringing family packs for your home is a better way to reduce its waste.

Storing cosmetics in a way, that they do not get spoiled

Cosmetics should always be kept in appropriate places so that they do not get spoiled, makeup products should be kept away from the sun so that it does not get dry. Perfumes get spoiled if not away from sunlight and in a cool environment. Storing your cosmetics properly, not only saves a lot of money, but is also eco-friendly.

Using environmental friendly packaged cosmetics

According to Bloomberg 120, billions of units of cosmetics packaging are produced every year and most are made for one-time use. Post its use, the packaging heads straight to the landfills instead of being recycled. Reducing this waste is very important, so we must choose environment-friendly packed cosmetics which are also becoming very popular these days.

Make your own natural cosmetics

In Ayurveda, there are numerous ways to make your own natural cosmetics which are easy to make with less or no environmental waste and are also budget friendly, for example natural shampoos with Retha, neem shikakaai etc, conditioners of yogurt, hena, soaps of gram flour, sandal, hair masks, cleansers, lipstick, perfumes, tints, etc.