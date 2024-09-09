Yellow Turtle Kolkata reveals new menu with a star-studded culinary affair

The Yellow Turtle in Kolkata, renowned for its unique dining experiences, unveiled its new menu on September 6. This menu showcases a selection of innovative and meticulously crafted dishes that combine contemporary culinary techniques with classic flavors.

The launch event was graced by two prominent figures from the music industry, Lopamudra Mitra and Joy Sarkar, who enjoyed an unforgettable gastronomic journey with the specially curated menu.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yellow Turtle | Asian Restaurant Kolkata (@theyellowturtlerestro)

“Our new menu embodies our goal of blending innovative culinary techniques with cherished flavors,” said Apeksha Lahiri, owner of Yellow Turtle, Five and Dime, and Asha Audio Company. “This launch highlights our dedication to enhancing the dining experience, and we’re thrilled to share this journey with our esteemed guests and talented friends.”

The new menu features a range of dishes, including mocktails like the Fantasy Island Special and Vietnamese Coffee. Dim sum options include Lobster XO Dumplings, Truffle Edamame, and Avocado Dim Sum. Appetizers highlight Katsu Chicken, Negima Yakitori Leak Chicken Skewer with Jasmine Rice, and Lobster Thermidor.

Each dish is designed to delight the senses and make the evening memorable. Guests could choose from various ramen options and enjoy a clay pot with mushroom, avocado, and bok choy in spicy oyster sauce. The dessert highlight was Thai coconut milk pudding.

The event focused on dishes from across Asia, including Thailand, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and Mesopotamia.