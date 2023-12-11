The hidden risks of drinking smoothies daily

While a trend in the West, the rest of the world quickly embraced this wondrous drink. But is it truly a substitute for a healthy, fulfilling breakfast, as it claims to be? Whether you’re running late for work or craving something hassle-free in the morning, smoothies have become a go-to option. Made with fresh veggies and fruits, they are considered a good and healthy breakfast replacement. Despite their great benefits, everything comes with side effects, and so do your favorite smoothies. Read on to discover the hidden side effects of drinking smoothies daily.

Causes dental erosion.

Did you know that having smoothies almost every day could lead to weaker teeth? Fruits contain natural acids, and when your teeth are exposed to such acids every day, it can lead to the loss of tooth surface area, pain, and inflammation. This is more prevalent in smoothies made with berries like strawberries, cranberries, and blueberries.

It is not a complete supplement to a healthy, nutritious meal.

Having smoothies every day is not part of mindful eating. While smoothies can meet some of your nutritional needs, they often lack sources of fiber, carbohydrates, and protein that you get from whole foods like fresh produce, whole grains, eggs, meat, and others. Therefore, a smoothie can be part of your diet but cannot replace a complete meal. Instead, you could complement your smoothie with a side of boiled eggs, oatmeal, or yogurt topped with fruits for a healthier gut biome.

Advertisement

You might be exposing yourself to toxic metals.

Studies have revealed that cruciferous veggies often contain thallium, a form of heavy toxic metal found in industries like power plants. This heavy metal attaches itself to veggies like broccoli, kale, bok choy, and can be harmful to your nervous system. Incorporating these veggies raw into your smoothie can increase the chances of nerve damage.

It can sometimes become a sugary affair.

Fruits contain natural sugar, and when blended, they get released to become free sugar, detaching from the fruit cell wall. Combining and drinking that with additional sugar like maple syrup or honey only makes smoothies a sugary affair, leading to a quick blood sugar spike and potential tooth damage. Additionally, store-bought smoothies often contain added sugar and preservatives for more flavor.

A combination of all nutrients is necessary to fulfill an individual’s everyday dietary needs. Rather than blindly following trending healthy hacks, talk to your nutritionist to curate a meal plan that works best for you.

Also Read: Diabetic-friendly drinks for winter