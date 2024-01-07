Quintessential Kolkata top fast food picks

Already recognized among the world’s best food destinations, Kolkata street food caters to not just your budget and appetite but also feeds your soul. From the zesty Kolkata rolls to succulent kebabs and flavor-packed puchkas, the enticing aroma from the roadside stalls is enough to tempt everyone into abandoning their healthy eating resolutions and savoring all that the ‘City of Joy’ has to offer. Below, we present our absolute favorites that you absolutely, and we emphasize, cannot afford to miss when in Kolkata.

Kolkata Special Kathi Rolls

Kolkata stands out for its Kathi rolls—a delightful amalgamation of flaky parathas, optional eggs, grilled juicy pieces of chicken, mutton, or even fish, along with onions, chilies, and a hint of lemon. Some prefer it with tangy sauces, while others enjoy it without. Whether from makeshift street-side stalls or renowned Kolkata eateries, the preparation of this dish transforms it into a delectable specialty.

Kabiraji, Chops, and Cutlets

Bengalis, in particular, have a penchant for fried food, and when it comes to Kabiraji, chops, and cutlets, these deep-fried delicacies are sure to enhance your experience in the city, be it as a resident or a tourist. Stuffed with minced meat, vegetables, and even fish, the options are limitless. Kabiraji, a deep-fried treat typically filled with mutton, fish, or chicken and coated with an outer layer of egg floss, is a standout.

Phuchka

No foodie’s culinary journey would be complete without Phuchka. Known as Gol gappa or Pani Puri, Phuchka has a quintessential Bengali twist. Hollow balls made from suji, maida, or even atta are filled with a flavor-packed mixture of chickpeas, potatoes, onions, chilies, special masala, and tamarind water.

Alu Kabli

Alu Kabli delights your taste buds with every spoonful. A medley of potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys, this is a must-have during the puja season.

Indo-Chinese

Street-side Chinese food differs significantly from the restaurant-style Chinese cuisine we are accustomed to. Throughout the year, the streets have Indo-Chinese stalls where you can indulge in some delicious ‘desi’ Chinese fare.

Momos

During winters, a steaming plate of momos and a piping hot soup are all you need to satisfy both your soul and stomach. Street-side stalls with their metal steaming pots and people queuing up to enjoy a plate of delicious momos are a common sight in the city. From chicken momos and Afghani momos to fried momos, you will have unlimited choice.

