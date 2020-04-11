As the country is facing the Coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation, which has put everything to a standstill. The way we used to go out with friends, enjoying social life, eating out, all of a sudden has become a dream for us. While going out is not an option anymore, ordering food is something that can still be done.

Some restaurants are still open, delivering food. There are some apps including Zomato and Swiggy that are making sure to maintain the hygiene levels as they deliver the food. However, seeing the crisis, there are still people who are not sure when it comes to ordering meals online. Anyways, youth like us, those who are still living away from their families, must be feeling bored of cooking and are craving for some of your favourite dishes.

Go ahead and order the food, but before that, here are some tips that you must follow while you go for it.

Opt for no-contact delivery option

This is something that one must follow before they see other things. In the process, the delivery person will leave the food at your doorstep and will notify you about the same. As soon as the delivery boy leaves, you can pick up the meal. This option has been added in every food delivery app and appears on the screen itself. Cash on delivery option has also been suspended temporarily.

Pick the food

Bring out the food packet inside, take out the carry bag and dispose it. There are many kitchens who claim that they sanitise everything before they start the food making process, but take your own precautionary measures.

Cleaning your hands

Wash your hands. Take out the food into a home utensil. Make sure to wash the utensils thoroughly before and after using it. Once you are done with your meal, wash them with hot water.

Heat the food

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is to heat the food for at least two minutes before you finally consume it as it will help kill the virus. So to be at a safer side, heating is essential.

Enjoy your meal.