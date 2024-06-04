National Cheese Day: Cheeses you have been missing out on

“Give me a good sharp knife and a good sharp cheese, and I’m a happy man,” said George R.R. Martin, and we observe National Cheese Day with this quote.

You love healthy doses of cheese on your sandwich; cheese between two layers of bread, grilled to perfection, is all you need to relax after a hectic day. A must-have for any kind of pasta, how about some good old classic mac n cheese? Or perhaps a cheese fondue snack with your favorite crackers, veggies, and some savory treats? And who could forget our all-time favorite cheese board? While history records cheese as first being found in Ancient Egypt, it now dominates the world food market. While Parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar are the most common cheese types we know, let’s explore a few uncommon ones this National Cheese Day.

Brillat-Savarin

Love a cheese that is soft, made with high-quality milk fat, and extremely decadent? You might not want to miss out on Brillat-Savarin. Made of whole milk, this cheese contains almost 73-75% butterfat. It has a white, bloomy rind that is extremely white on the interior. It is dense and creamy with a bit of a sour taste. Pair it with a tall glass of bubbles.

Neufchâtel

One of the oldest cheeses in France, it comes from the Neufchâtel-en-Bray region of Normandy. Soft and spreadable, this cheese is often mistaken for cream cheese. Made with cow’s milk, it is often molded in the shape of a heart, giving it a unique look after ripening. It is a little bit salty in flavor but extremely creamy and perfect for spreading on your biscuit or bread.

Bleu d’Auvergne

Bleu d’Auvergne originates from the Auvergne region of south-central France. While you might not like blue cheese for its strong, pungent smell, this cheese can be a great alternative as it is less pungent and less salty but comes with a rich, nutty, and buttery taste.

Drunken Goat

Originating from the Murcia region of Spain, Drunken Goat is a cheese that everyone will love. Made with pasteurized goat milk, this cheese does not age for a long time; rather, after aging for some time, it is dipped and soaked in red wine for at least 70 hours. This is what gives the rind its purple color. Pair it with some figs.

Roncal

This cheese is hard and creamy at the same time, originating from the Valle de Roncal of Spain, and aged for almost six months. A little bit nutty and with an olive-flavor profile, pair it with some red wine.

In conclusion, these are some of the cheeses you could try when looking for something to bite into or just something creamier to spread on your bread. Happy National Cheese Day to you!