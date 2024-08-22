National Bao Day: Must-try bao fillings you’ve been missing out on

Soft and filled with savory or sweet fillings, baos have become a cult favorite for many. Although baos have been a staple in Chinese cuisine for centuries, they only gained significant international momentum a few years ago. From classic buns with chicken or pork to fusion twists with experimental ingredients, baos are now available everywhere, from fine dining restaurants to roadside carts. Convenient, delicious, and filling, baos have been making waves globally. While National Bao Day is mostly celebrated in the US, there’s nothing stopping us from trying out some delectable sweet and savory bao fillings today and enjoying these fluffy hybrid sandwich versions!

Fried Chicken with Kimchi and Mayo

Imagine digging into a piping hot bao filled with the goodness of fried chicken, kimchi, and mayo. Sounds delicious, right? This is a classic way to enjoy open-end baos, with kimchi adding a nice kick of flavor.

BBQ Pork Bao

Perhaps the most popular of all bao variations, the BBQ pork bao is worth the effort. Though the recipe might be tedious, the moment you taste it, you’ll find the hard work pays off. Tender, sweet, and savory, this sticky roasted pork with marinade inside a doughy bao makes for a great lunch or dinner accompaniment.

Custard Bao

Why limit yourself to savory baos when you can also enjoy sweet fillings? Custard, a pudding-like dessert made with basic ingredients like milk, sugar, and eggs, has a thick consistency that’s perfect for baos.

Veggie Bao

If you’re looking for a vegetarian option and don’t have much of a sweet tooth, veggie baos are a great choice. Made with mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, soy sauce, and condiments, this filling is not only nutritious but also delicious.

Spicy Chicken Bao

For those who love spicy food, spicy chicken baos are a perfect addition to your bao-licious dinner. Chicken, ginger, garlic, onions, and condiments combine to create an indulgent, spicy chicken bao dish.

For sweet bao fillings, consider trying peanut butter, sweet white bean paste, chocolate, or even coffee bean paste. These options are perfect for breakfast or a midnight snack. With these bao recipes, you’re all set for that first scrumptious, bao-licious bite. Happy National Bao Day to you!