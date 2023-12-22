Indian spices: Beyond flavor enhancement

An Indian kitchen remains incomplete without the presence of a traditional spice box. Perhaps passed down through generations in some families, these spice boxes harbor the secrets to delectable Indian cuisine. However, these spices transcend their role as flavor enhancers; they are a treasure trove of medicinal benefits that can assist in managing various health concerns. Here, we present an account of the most prominent spices that can positively impact your health.

Cardamom – Regulates blood pressure and aids digestion

Beyond being a staple in teas and desserts, cardamom is laden with health benefits and has been a part of traditional Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. A warming spice, incorporating cardamom into your daily diet can help your body combat free radicals and chronic inflammation, serving as a preventive measure against the risks of cancer.

Cinnamon – Regulates blood sugar levels

Considered a wonder spice, cinnamon can promote better blood sugar regulation and aid in controlling diabetes. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, which enhance sugar regulation by increasing insulin sensitivity. It also contributes to maintaining heart health by controlling cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Coriander – Antibacterial and aids in maintaining blood sugar levels

An integral component found in every Indian household spice rack, coriander has been elevated to the status of a superfood with numerous health benefits. It helps regulate blood sugar by increasing insulin secretion from beta cells and promotes immunity and a healthier gut biome.

Turmeric – Anti-inflammatory properties

A potent herb in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, turmeric contains curcumin, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric counters free radicals, reducing oxidative stress levels. Beyond giving you glowing skin, incorporating raw turmeric into your daily routine can help treat arthritis, depression, metabolic syndrome, and heart disease.

Cumin – Aids digestion and acts as an antioxidant

Considered a rich source of iron, cumin aids digestion. Drinking a glass of soaked cumin water on an empty stomach every morning can promote better metabolism and regulate blood sugar levels. Cumin’s flavonoids act as strong antioxidants, stabilizing external particles that enter the body.

Ginger – Lowers cholesterol levels and treats sore throat

Used in ginger tea or water mixed with honey to alleviate colds or sore throats, ginger plays a significant role in treating inflammation and morning sickness in pregnant women. It provides relief from constipation and can help treat arthritis to a certain extent.

However, moderation is key when adding these spices to your food. Excessive consumption may lead to digestion problems, slower bowel movement, nausea, and vomiting.