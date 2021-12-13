Healthy snack bars to go with your coffee

With a prototypical shift towards health because of the Covid-19 crisis, but with a large emphasis on tastefulness, people have turned towards healthy alternatives in India and overseas. Keeping these factors in mind, Starbucks has awarded Epiphany Snacks, for a partnership deal for the new Crunch Snack Bar line of Starbucks.

Epiphany Snacks, which was established in the US, is run by a group of entrepreneurs who have seen a need for energy boosters that are plant-based and protein-rich that could be enjoyed by people of all ages, from young to old so that they can satisfy demands of the sweet tooth while also giving good nutrition. The main goal of this collaboration with the world-famous coffee company, Starbucks is to provide and produce a supply of premium quality snacks that are both delicious and extremely healthy.

“We concocted an amalgamation of the two by integrating our bite-sized snacks into a wholesome on-the-go bar to accompany your coffee and in flavors that suit the Christmas season,” states Ashish Doshi, Co-Founder of Epiphany Snacks.

The California Pistachio Crunch are small, bite-sized balls of deliciousness with an unusual but tasty combination of green pistachio nuts that are freshly picked that not only appeal to our eyes but also mix preservative-less and cholesterol-free flavor. The Almond-Cranberry nibbles mix the benefits of delicious, crunchy California Almonds and Himalayan Pink salt with the refreshing fruity taste of handpicked wild cranberries. This nutritious and tangy snack drink, which also works as a light and delicious snack after a workout or a general snack, is an absolutely perfect option to give to loved ones because it is high in energy, and has no trans-fat of cholesterol.

