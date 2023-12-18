Foods to aid muscle recovery

You’re eager to reach your weight loss goal quickly, so you’ve been putting in extra effort at the gym. But have you considered giving your muscles the time they need to recover from those demanding workouts and long walks? Just as fueling your body before entering “exercise mode” is crucial, so is providing it with the right nutrients afterward to heal muscle soreness and minor wear and tear. While methods like foam rolling, massages, and ice baths are popular for recovery, incorporating specific foods into your post-workout routine can also offer relief from muscle soreness. Below is a compilation of foods to consider adding to your regimen.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains two proteins—whey protein and casein protein—that support muscle recovery after a workout. Whey protein, rich in branched-chain amino acids, aids in post-exercise muscle recovery, while casein protein facilitates slower overnight muscle recovery.

Watermelon

With 92% water content, watermelon is an excellent hydrating source. Beyond hydration, watermelon contains the amino acid L-citrulline, which promotes muscle recovery and helps alleviate soreness and cramps.

Eggs

Fitness coaches often recommend eggs as a post-workout snack because they are a powerhouse of protein, fatty acids, magnesium, and other minerals that contribute to muscle recovery and healing. Convenient and versatile, eggs can be enjoyed in various forms such as egg salad, egg curry, or simply on their own as a snack.

Fatty Fish

Considered a versatile nutrient source, fatty fish aids in muscle recovery and regeneration. Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA found in fatty fish help reduce muscle soreness.

Spinach

More than just a stamina-boosting food, spinach aids in recovering from muscle wear and tear after an extensive workout. Packed with nutrients like Vitamin A, C, magnesium, potassium, and calcium, spinach helps hydrate your body and replenish lost electrolytes.

Coffee

Drinking coffee can be highly beneficial for muscle recovery. Coffee blocks the adenosine pathway, known for activating pain receptors, and promotes faster muscle glycogen recovery.

When it comes to muscle recovery, nutrition and hydration are pivotal alongside other recovery methods like massages. If you’re consistently engaging in rigorous workouts, it’s advisable to consult with your nutritionist to incorporate foods that expedite muscle recovery.

