Chill out with summer’s best cold soups

What’s your favorite soup? Is it the timeless classic sweet corn chicken soup, manchow soup, or a tantalizing seafood soup? How do you prefer it? Piping hot with extra chilies, or brought to a lukewarm temperature before savoring it? While soups often become a staple during chilly winters, in summers, our hearts and stomachs yearn for something chilled, invigorating, and light. Some cold soups!

What if we told you that instead of solely relying on summer drinks, you could quench your thirst and nourish your body simultaneously with ‘cold soups’? Largely free of meat and other heavy ingredients, cold soups are typically lighter than the usual hot soups we indulge in, containing seasonal fresh veggies and fruits. Whether you seek an effortless light dinner option or a refreshing snack, here are some popular cold soup ideas you can explore.

Gazpacho

This immensely popular Spanish soup, crafted from the ripest tomatoes, is incredibly delectable, light, and refreshing when served cold. Comprising basic ingredients like tomatoes, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, garlic, lemon juice, and a touch of salt and virgin olive oil, all components are blended and then chilled before being garnished with a dash of pepper.

For a delightful alternative, consider watermelon gazpacho, incorporating the aforementioned ingredients with the refreshing, sweet taste of watermelon, making it the quintessential summer soup to crave.

Avocado and Cucumber Soup

Craving something cool, refreshing, and incredibly nourishing? Look no further than cucumber and avocado. Blend together cucumber, cilantro, mint, a hint of garlic, avocado, lime juice for a tangy zest, and a touch of salt and yogurt for a velvety, smooth texture. Ensure thorough refrigeration before serving.

Beetroot Soup

The myriad benefits of beetroot are widely known; whether enhancing cognitive function or reducing the risk of cardiac issues, beetroot is a true summer gem. For a departure from the usual ABC juice, opt for this beetroot soup, offering a luxurious and indulgent feel. Blend boiled beetroot, cilantro, lime juice, a hint of cumin seeds, and some salt. Refrigerate for a while and serve with a sprinkle of chaat masala on top.

In essence, while ‘cold soups’ may seem novel to incorporate into your diet, they effectively combat the scorching summer heat and keep you hydrated as well.

