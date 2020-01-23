Republic Day is around the corner and if you have no plans to travel then stay glued to your television watching the Republic Day parade and the flag hoisting ceremony. And no celebration is incomplete without food.
This year, Republic Day is on Sunday and people are looking forward to celebrating some good time with friends and family. So, take out your apron, and get set to prepare these easy dishes.
Compressed Beetroot, Quinoa, Feta and Cucumber Escabeche
Ingredients
Beetroot: 300gms
Quinoa: 20gms
Cucumber: 30gms
Feta cheese: 30gms
Walnuts: a few
Parsley: 20gms
Fresh coriander: 20gms
Jalapenos: a few
Black olive: 20gms
Green olive: a few
Ice burg lettuce: 10gms
Maple syrup: 1 tsp
Olive oil: 1/4 tsp
Black pepper: a bit
Fresh basil: 10gms
Lemon juice: 1 tsp
Chili pepper: 1/4 tsp
Method
Boil quinoa with double the quantity of water. Add salt while boiling. Cool it down and add chopped parsley, chopped coriander, olive, jalapenos and basil too. Add iceburg lettuce. Make vinaigrette with maple syrup, olive oil, a bit of lemon juice and a bit of fresh basil. Dress the quinoa with the maple dressing. Roast the beetroot at 200-degree centigrade for 30 mts. Cut into cubes. Take out shavings of cucumber and dress it with lemon juice, chili peppers, and olive oil. Layer everything one by one and add feta cheese and walnuts and serve.
(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Nishant Chaubey)
Pista Chocolate & Mandarin
Ingredients
Pista kheer
Pista: 100gms
Milk: 1000ml
Sugar: 100gms
Rice broken: 50gms
Cardamom green: 05gms
Chocolate mousse
White chocolate: 220gms
Milk: 60ml
Egg yolk: 40gms
Whipped cream: 165gms
Vanilla pod: 1piece
Mandarin
Mandarin: 1piece
Sugar: 60gms
Water: 200ml
Method
Melt chocolate in a double boiler. Make Sabayon with egg yolk and add whipped cream along with vanilla pods to make the mousse. Boil the milk and add cardamom, rice, pista and sugar. Simmer on slow heat and cook well. Make sugar syrup by melting sugar on high heat and add mandarin. Assemble in layers starting with the kheer in the bottom layer, followed by mousse and finally add the candied mandarin on top.
(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Abdul Wahid)
Kozhi Chettinad
Ingredients
Chicken: 500gms
Onions: 2 large sliced thinly
Tomatoes: 2 medium size cubed
Ginger Garlic Paste: 2 tbsps
Curry Leaves: 10-12
Oil: 2 tbsps
Turmeric Powder: 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Lemon Juice: 2 tbsps
Coriander Leaves /Cilantro: 3 tbsps, finely chopped
Chettinad Masala
Coriander Seeds: 3 tsps
Dry Red Chillies: 4-5
Fennel Seeds: 2 tsps
Cumin Seeds: 1 tsp
Cinnamon Stick: 5cm stick
Black Stone Flower: 3 pieces
Whole Peppercorns: 2 tsps
Cardamom Pods: 5
Star Anise: 1
Cloves: 4
Fresh Coconut: 1/4 cup
Method
In a bowl add salt, turmeric powder and lemon juice to the chicken and mix well. Let it marinate for 15 to 20 mins. Now to make the Chettinad masala, dry roast all the spices except the coconut in a circular deep cooking pot until they turn golden brown. Once it begins to emit an aroma, add the freshly grated coconut and let it all roast until the coconut also becomes light golden. Move them into a mixer and grind them into a fine smooth paste. Heat oil in a pan, add the onions and cook them until they turn soft. Add in the curry leaves and the ginger garlic paste. Sauté it for a min. Then add the marinated chicken and mix it well.
Add the cubed tomatoes next and cover the pan. Allow it to cook for 10 mins. Switch off the heat and let the steam go all by itself. Transfer the chicken into the same cooking pot used to dry roast all the spices. Add water if needed. Add the ground masala, mix it well and cover the pot and let the dish simmer for 10 mins. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve.
(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Prakash Patil)