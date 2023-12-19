Beetroot juice: Is it really worth the hype?

Are you uncertain about whether you should dismiss all the hype surrounding beetroot juice or join in this time? This root vegetable has ascended to the status of a superfood, with health enthusiasts swearing by its elixir, consuming it every morning to reduce inflammation and enjoy various other benefits. If you wish to incorporate it into your diet but are unsure of its full benefits, here are some noteworthy advantages:

Abundance of antioxidants

Beetroots, this power-packed concoction, are known as a potent source of antioxidants. Consuming a moderate amount of beetroot juice can reduce the oxidative process and combat free radicals that may affect your health. The crimson color of beetroot is attributed to a pigment called betalains, which not only imparts the beetroot its color but also contains anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate the signs of inflammation.

Regulation of blood pressure

In addition to boosting your body’s immunity against free radicals, beetroot juice may aid in regulating blood pressure levels, keeping them within the normal range. The concentration of nitrate in beetroot contributes to maintaining blood pressure.

Advertisement

Stamina boost

The nitrates in beetroot are the secret to boosting energy and improving exercise endurance. Consuming beetroot juice before a workout allows the nitrates to carry more oxygen to the muscles, optimizing physical performance.

Promotion of better brain health

Nitrates in beetroot play a significant role in maintaining brain health as one ages. As cognitive functions decline with age, beetroots can increase blood flow by dilating blood vessels, ensuring sufficient oxygen reaches the brain’s frontal lobe.

Potential anti-cancer properties

Betalains in beetroot, aside from imparting color, contain flavonoids that may help prevent certain forms of cancer. However, more research is yet to come in this field.

In conclusion, the hype around beetroot juice might be worth immersing yourself in. While raw beetroot juice may lack flavor, you can make it a breakfast staple by adding other nutrient-dense ingredients like apples, mint, and a dash of lemon juice.