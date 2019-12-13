What keeps you warm in cold and rainy Delhi’s winter, apart from your woollen stock? Of course, it’s food! The typical North Indian cuisine, mixed with Indian masalas give you that warmth and sizzle needed to enjoy the winter season. Let’s add a pinch of excitement to delicious and lip-smacking taste and grab all types of non-vegetarian swad which will make you say give me some more!

So, if you are roaming around the streets, somewhere in Pandara Road, then do visit Gulati restaurant ‘King of North Indian’ lip-smacking dishes that will not just satiate your hunger but also gives you the perfect taste of Indian, Mughlai, Hyderabadi and Tandori cuisine.

Founded in 1959 with the aim of serving quality food continues to adhere to its motto, it has maintained its legacy of recipes and authentic flavours. Today, it stands as one of the most favoured fine-dines in Delhi for a hearty North Indian meal.

Gulati not just gives you the best recipes of Indian rasoi, but also takes your meaty, juicy craving to another level. To experience its taste and flavourful cuisine in a better way. Come to the kitchen! Starting from its cold and sizzling drink, Virgin Mojito refreshes your mood from inside and plays host in the Mocktail segment, garnished with a lemon slice, its tangy flavour will make you want it for some more. There are a lot more drinks in the house like Fruit Punch, Strawberry sunshine, Ginger mint freeze and many more.

If you have a tendency to feel cold, then Gulati has all the natural medicine for you. Getting shocked! Please don’t be, because here comes its special Shorba, they call it Haryali Shorba, amalgamation of authentic taste or full of health benefits will definitely keep you warm in the chilling temperature, a delicate puree of green peas and spinach, flavoured with garam masala, garnished or topped with cream, will absolutely here to make you fall in love with.

Done with shorba! Then explore Gulati’s special Salads or Dahi Ka Daur, in this, the king of Indian cuisines offer its best and healthy options like Hara bhara salads, Fruit platter, pineapple raita and much more.

What are you thinking? Not enough here! It’s time to offer your empty stomach–with a delightful, spicy starter filled with Indian masala, come directly from ‘Raja’s rasoi’. Guess what? Yes, it’s a Kebab Khazana–then have its special Murgh Seekh Kebab–it’s smoky, chew taste will absolutely rule on your heart and stomach, roasted in coal, in every bite, you will get the taste of all the Indian masala. Seekhs of chicken mince adorned with dry fruits to add the true shahi flavour.

Would you like to have some more than have it’s palatable, more smooth, softy Galouti kebab with rumali roti as soft as its name, gives you the best combination. Its softness, smoky flavour, just melt in your mouth, deserves all the accolades and kudos in the house of Kebabs. But don’t have it without onion slice or some chatpata pickel. Gulati maintains its authenticity in its flavourful Galouti Kebab.

If you are a chicken lover, then Gulati is the perfect place for you because you will get plenty of opportunities to experience with your taste buds with some mouth-watering amazing dishes.

Murgh Mallai tikka plays a second character in the starter segment. Let’s define its taste, creamy layer from inside, snacky, smoky flavour from outside, gives you two combination at a time. You will feel its chewy boneless chicken in every taste, tender boneless chicken piece flavoured with herbs charcoal-grilled, leaves you licking your finger.

There are a lot more varieties of Kebabs like Kashmiri Kebab, Neza Kebab and many more. With each and every dish is ready to leave a mark in your tongue.

Here Gulati is not going to stop, You name it and they have it!

And it’s time to call on the stage Gulati’s best recipe and its signature dish, Give round applause, Here comes ‘Butter Chicken’. Yes, its creamy, tangy swad will surely mark its signature on your heart, It’s pure, delicate, orangish gravy, topped with cream or butter will make you forget everything, but don’t have this Murgh Makhani without its combination. Yes, absolutely right! Garlic naan makes its presence felt with smooth, juicy butter chicken.

You can’t get over with this Murgh Makkini, but Gulati gets this special dish only on public demand. Give it a try! Saag meat–chewy chicken inside, saag masala gravy outside, the moment you start giving it to your taste buds, you feel its taste and texture of all the Indian ingredients.

Magaz masala–is something which you haven’t had it, not so very talk of the town, but a simple masala curry gives you the buttery swad and all the tikka, chatpata flavour.

Do you like sweets? Oh! Who doesn’t! Silly question! Then wash your hands, take the spoon for feeding your taste buds with some delicious ‘Mithai ka Daur’, Fruit cream plays lead role in the Gulati, as the name suggests, you all start feeling its taste. If Not? Try it! A mouth-watering combination of sliced fruit with cooked cream, an innovative and delicious in house speciality, will make you visit often.

Initially served as a Dhaba which flourished with a growing clientele and eventually adapting to the changes, Gulati reinvented itself and modified its interiors. Their decor is warm and welcoming which enhances one’s dining experience.

Gulati presents a special lunch buffet for folks, so foodie where are you? If near Pandara market, then have your lunch here.

Luncheons at Gulati will demand you to have a plate full of your favourites without missing out on any! Then this weekend, cancel you’re all the appointments and grab a delectable North Indian cuisine. Enjoy winters!

Address: 6, Pandara Road, Pandara Flats, Market, New Delhi

Where: Gulati Restaurant

Cost for two: 1400-1500 (approx)

Timings:12 am-12 pm (open all days)