After a successful completion of its first edition last year, the Fizztival Run is back this year. The second edition of the unique race where participants compete remotely, is open to those aged 18 years and above and is scheduled to take place from August 21-29.

Organised by active nutrition brand Fast&Up, the race will also see participation from running groups and Strava Club members across India where anyone can attempt to do a 5k walk, jog or run.

With free and paid participation options available, those running the paid 5K Race in the top five men and women’s category can win exciting cash prizes worth Rs 4.68 lakh, spread across 9 categories, from age 18 to 60 years and above. Fast&Up has collaborated with a majority of the premier running events in India over the years and has been the official nutrition choice for the country’s top running events and marathons.

Talking about the event, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up, said: “After the success of Fast&Up Fizztival Run, 1st Edition in 2020, we are delighted to bring the second edition. We got a huge response from people across India in the last event and realised this was the time to encourage them to continue choosing a healthier lifestyle. Fast&Up Fizztival Run, second edition is a way of not only reaching out to the running groups across India but to also bring people together as one community.”

“At Fast&Up, while we have a large focus on sports and have associated with some of the biggest athletes and teams, through Fast&Up Fizztival Run, 2nd Edition, we aim to make sports a part of daily life for non-professionals as well. We see this as a way of engaging with diverse strata of people where anyone can attempt to do a 5k walk, jog or run. It is all about boosting morale and supporting towards a fit, active today and tomorrow.”