How To Be A First Responder To Someone In Distress

Many of us know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and what to do if we start experiencing them. Yet many of us do not know how to identify and support someone who may be in mental or emotional distress. It’s likely that someone we know will experience a mental health problem so it is important that we know how and when to help.

The signs and symptoms of mental illness can be difficult to notice, even for the person experiencing them. Those around a person with mental illness may be the first to notice something isn’t quite right, so having the skills to identify and support someone in distress is critical.

Knowing The Symptoms:

Distress doesn’t arise all at once; its underlying reasons get accumulated over time. Beyond the duration of two weeks, if you feel waves of irritability, sleeplessness, mood swings, making metaphors or jokes about death and futility of life, sudden withdrawal, or lack of focus in conversations or at work, then you’ve entered a state of distress.

You or someone you know don’t need to have all symptoms at once, but an overwhelming presence of a few as well should be acknowledged.

Check Up On People:

If you feel as if someone is distressed, then you must tread carefully. While going through distress, there’s usually a noticeable change in people’s behavior. They either tend to shut people off or sometimes become incredibly social. Although you might feel like you’re violating their personal space, checking up on people is essential. Even if there’s a high chance they won’t respond, your gesture could bring them relief and propel them to seek professional help.

Always Assume The Worst:

Though usually, we keep a positive outlook, if you know a person in distress, you should always assume the worst that they can do to themselves. Don’t dismiss their change in behavior as a phase or joke about it.

Sometimes a state of crisis can pass off as regular stress, and while that could be true. You must bear in mind what if it’s not, and how can I help this person? They truly need the right people to talk to, and as their confidante, you must push them to seek professional help and connect them to the required resources.

Ask The Right Questions:

While talking, be compassionate and ask the right questions so that the person feels relieved and confides in you. When facing a crisis, no distractions like exercise, pets, or hobbies can help.

Ask them if everything is okay, assure them that you’re there for them in these trying times, but don’t lecture them about being selfish or cowardly. Don’t guilt them with questions like what will their parents think of them or how you need them, cause they’re already dealing with enough.

Handling Panic Attacks:

Sometimes you might come across a person experiencing a panic attack. In that case, they could be choking, have a thumping heart, intense crying spell, hyperventilating, etcetera.

As a first responder, you must contain your speech and not panic cause it could magnify theirs. Give them assurances, but don’t touch them; try offering your hand instead. Ask them to breathe out or offer them a sip of water to facilitate breathing. Contact help the moment the situation arises and ask them to seek a psychologist when it ceases.