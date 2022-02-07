Finger smacking South Indian Breakfast menu

Indian Breakfast “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper”. It is one of the most common proverbs and you might have heard it too. Even during our childhood, our mothers would force us to eat breakfast properly because it is one of the most important meals that give us energy for the rest of the day. Not only should your breakfast be healthy but also it should be consumed in good quantities. That’s why it is said that “Eat breakfast like a king”.

Above all your breakfast should be healthy and the South Indian breakfast falls under the healthiest category.

South India is vast as it consists of 5 Indian states namely- Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, the list of South Indian breakfast consists of a lot of varieties and each of them is unique and delicious in its own way.

Here is a list of finger smacking south Indian dishes:

Dosa

The second place in the list of South Indian breakfasts definitely goes to the one and only ‘Dosa’. Referred to as dose by some, idli and dosa are made from the same rice batter. When steamed, the same rice batter that makes idli gives us dosa when prepared on a flat pan. Dosa is also called flat pancakes and can be made in several different types of batters and fillings inside.

Poha

Flat rice or puffed rice, there are different ways to consume rice. Poha is a form of rice that is either flattened or puffed and prepared either in a sweet manner or spicy manner, all alike it is the perfect substitute to regular rice and can be a healthier alternative too.

Upma

Upma, uppumaavu, or uppittu is a cooked porridge of semolina either with vegetables or in a plain manner. Upma is one of the healthiest breakfasts to start one’s day with as it is light, filling, and tasty! This takes less effort to prepare and can be a great option to anyone who is still an amateur cook too.

Vada

Idli’s best friend in actuality, vada or vade is almost always served in a combo with other dishes in a South Indian breakfast. Different kinds of vada make for side dishes during different meals. Vada is also a rice-based deep-fried dish but there are different kinds of batter that offer varieties in taste, shapes, and sizes.

Pongal

Another one among the favorites, Pongal is also a rice-based dish prepared from boiling rice in milk. Pongal is also a food popular during religious celebrations and offers different sweet and spicy ways of preparation and consumption.

Chapati

Called roti, roti, and many other names, chapati is a wheat (or atta) flatbread. Chapati is a staple option for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or any meal in between these. Chapati is a popular dish across different Asian countries and goes well with different curries, gravies, chutney, or even ketchup and fruit jams on the side.

Poori

Puri or poori is a distant relative of chapati. Made out of the same batter, poori is a deep-fried circular flatbread. Poori is as versatile as chapati and can constitute any meal of the day. Popularly sided with saagu (a kind of vegetable gravy), any kind of gravy, curry or chutney can be perfectly enjoyed with poori.