Fight pollution with these 5 superfoods

As the winter season approaches, the level of pollution in the air is increasing consistently, largely due to crop burning. Soon it may become difficult to breathe as well as see as the smog thickens. Such high levels of air pollution can have a serious impact on health as they can give rise to several conditions like asthma, skin problems, mental health problems, and even heart diseases.

Other than avoiding the outdoors and continuing to wear a mask when you step outside, some diet choices can help you avoid the harmful effects of pollution. Following are some food items that can help fight pollution from the inside:

Orange:

What we need are anti-oxidants. Inner pollution cleansers promise to make us feel fit and fine. Oranges bring these anti-oxidants by truckload and release them into the bloodstream. Vitamin C is crucial for maintaining and improving lung health.

Broccoli:

Broccoli is not a fruit, but it's the best anti-pollution food out there. Yes, we all hated it as a kid. Mum always said, 'Broccoli is good for you, and she couldn't have been more right. Broccoli is a superfood, it has always been one. Studies have found that this vegetable helps get rid of dangerous carcinogenic pollutants.

Almonds:

We're nuts about almonds. They are super rich in magnesium. Which boosts your natural defenses and relaxes the breathing tubes inside your lungs. They also contain Vitamin-E which often serves as the first line of defense against injury to tissues.

Turmeric:

Turmeric has been used as a therapeutic herb since ancient times. Curcumin, the active agent present in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties that protect the lungs from the toxic effects of pollutants. Turmeric also contains powerful antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress, which gets induced on getting exposed to polluted air.

Jaggery:

Jaggery, commonly known as gur in India, is a rich source of iron. Jaggery can help improve the haemoglobin level in the blood, thereby increasing the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood. This helps in getting rid of breathing-related issues that occur due to pollution.