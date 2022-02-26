Feeling demotivated? Read on these quotes and motivate yourself

Are you feeling demotivated today? Then need not worry because we have got your back. We have collected some of the best motivational quotes for motivating you. Scroll down to find your favorite quote and apply it to your life

Motivational quotes for you

What is it about motivational quotes that make them so endearing? Every driven person eventually figures out that there’s a whole lot of feel-good time wasters out there that consume our attention because they feel like work, and browsing endless lists of motivational quotes is no exception. And yet, there’s hidden value in finding a concise expression that perfectly captures one of our own beliefs.

Quotes often feel like our own opinions making a return visit, just heightened by someone with writing talent. And the right quote at the right time can change things.

1. “You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.” —Zig Ziglar

2. “Inspiration does exist, but it must find you working.” —Pablo Picasso

3. “Don’t settle for average. Bring your best to the moment. Then, whether it fails or succeeds, at least you know you gave all you had.” —Angela Bassett

4. “Show up, show up, show up, and after a while the muse shows up, too.” —Isabel Allende

5. “Don’t bunt. Aim out of the ballpark. Aim for the company of immortals.” ―David Ogilvy

6. “I have stood on a mountain of no’s for one yes.” —Barbara Elaine Smith

7. “If you believe something needs to exist, if it’s something you want to use yourself, don’t let anyone ever stop you from doing it.” —Tobias Lütke

8. “First forget inspiration. Habit is more dependable. Habit will sustain you whether you’re inspired or not. Habit will help you finish and polish your stories. Inspiration won’t. Habit is persistence in practice.” ―Octavia Butler

The best motivational quotes to inspire action

9. “The best way out is always through.” ―Robert Frost

10. “The battles that count aren’t the ones for gold medals. The struggles within yourself—the invisible, inevitable battles inside all of us—that’s where it’s at.” —Jesse Owens

11. “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” —Frederick Douglass

12. “Someone will declare, “I am the leader!” and expect everyone to get in line and follow him or her to the gates of heaven or hell. My experience is that it doesn’t happen that way. Others follow you based on the quality of your actions rather than the magnitude of your declarations.” ―Bill Walsh

13. “Courage is like a muscle. We strengthen it by use.” —Ruth Gordo

14. “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” —Dale Carnegie

15. “Relentlessly prune bullshit, don’t wait to do things that matter, and savor the time you have. That’s what you do when life is short.” —Paul Graham

16. “More is lost by indecision than wrong decision.” —Marcus Tullius Cicero

17. “If the highest aim of a captain were to preserve his ship, he would keep it in port forever.” —Thomas Aquinas

18. “You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there’s still going to be somebody who hates peaches.” —Dita Von Teese

19. “Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden.” ―Cormac McCarthy

20. “Nothing in the world can take the place of Persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. The slogan ‘Press On’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.” —Calvin Coolidge

21. “The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.” ―Arthur C. Clarke

22. “Worry is a misuse of imagination.” —Unknown

23. “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.” ―Maya Angelou

24. “I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” —Edna Mode

25. “A year from now you will wish you had started today.” —Unknown

26. “The reason we struggle with insecurity is that we compare our behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel.” —Steve Furtick

27. “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” —Carl Sagan

28. “Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once.” —Drew Houston

29. “You carry the passport to your own happiness.” —Diane von Furstenberg

30. “Never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart.” —Drake