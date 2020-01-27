2020 has begun in full swing. As the first month of the year is about to take its leave, the spring season is prepping up for ruling on board. With the commencement of spring, Basant Panchmi is about to ring the bell. Basant Panchmi, also known as Vasant Panchmi is about bringing out the latest yellow trends to slay this year.

The festival is generally known for wearing yellow ensembles which makes it more vibrant. Yellow represents fun, cheerfulness, creativity, and impulsiveness. It has the capacity to energize those wearing it.

The year 2020 has come up with a new range of shades. Yellow has been big over the past couple of seasons, but it’s softening for Spring 2020 with paler shades. From banana yellow to sweet dandelion or Navajo, one can treat this colour as a neutral and mix it with beige, black, or army green for a wearable look. Throughout the fashion runways, critics remarked on how different shades of yellow kept coming up on different occasions.

Recently, many celebs were spotted sporting shades of yellow and flaunting their way.

Ananya Panday, who was spotted at Umang 2020, was seen wearing a banana shade lehenga with a stylish blouse. The actress looks stunning as she flaunted her ethnic side.

View this post on Instagram looking for my yellow paint 🎨 #Umang2020 💛 A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jan 19, 2020 at 7:46am PST

Kajol, who is currently soaring high as her last flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entered into 200 crore club, also donned a golden-yellow perfectly, giving her a vibrant yet classic look.

Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria also slayed in ecru as she opted for blazer and pants.

View this post on Instagram 7 am with @graziaindia 📸🖤 A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Jan 3, 2020 at 7:22am PST

There are many other celebs, who are defining the new shades of yellow, making it the go-to spring colour of the year. So, if you are afraid to wear yellow and think you’ll end up looking like a chicken, forget your fear and take a step forward to experiment with new shades this Basant Panchmi.