British Royal family has been in the news for quite a while. But, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton seems to be staying away from the buzz. She is clearly enjoying her royal duties with husband, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Recently, the to-be king hosted his first-ever solo reception at the Buckingham Palace and Kate came in to support him in an aurora sequin dress. The Duchess opted for a deep red hue dress by the British brand Needle and thread.

The dress bore shimmery sequins all over while the tulle fabric sleeves made for an elegant silhouette for the evening. She paired it with a pair of matching suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi that added height to her tall frame.

A geometric red clutch by Jenny Packham served as a perfect arm-candy as it made a strong statement with the tulle number.

Middleton then styled her look with her signature curls while she glammed up for the evening in soft smokey eyes, flawless base, filled-in brows and a neutral lip.