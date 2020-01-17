Are you tired of dressing like a hobo wanderer and want to change your personality and look different like a boss lady? Whatever the reason for your solid makeover might be, it’s never too late to put some effort into how you dress up. But, the best thing is that you don’t need to turn your whole closet upside down. Power dressing isn’t always about wearing the latest trends. The smallest accessories too can make the biggest difference. Here are some accessories that you can add to your everyday wardrobe and become a boss lady.

Eyewear

Sunglasses are the ultimate power accessory that can uplift your personality from lame to potent. One can opt for larger, squarer frames rather than sleek, tiny ones. Narrow glasses give off more of a street-style vibe and not that of a #BossLady and investing in a classic style will only help you use them longer!

Classic watch

You really don’t need to overload yourself with hefty jewellery pieces if you have watches. Round, minimal dial with leather straps can work best in a professional environment. Changeable straps can serve the purpose of wearing them after hours too.

A classy handbag

Bid adieu to backpacks and sling bags that gave you company throughout your student life. It’s time for an upgrade! A stylish, solid formed handbag in a basic colour like beige, black, or tan can be a versatile addition to your collection.

Scarves

Yes, these are supposed to be ‘mom’ accessories you wouldn’t even consider buying a few years ago. But guess what? You’ve reached that stage of maturity where you should be able to pull off a playsuit for a weekend getaway and a crisp button-down shirt. A printed scarf around your neck or tied to the handle of your handbag can make a major difference to your look!

Belts

If that trouser doesn’t fit you right, stop manually pulling it up every few minutes and get yourself a nice, classy belt already! Stunning buckles and leather belts can add that extra charm in your outfit you didn’t know you needed.