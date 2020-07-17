Tahiliani showcased his Festive and Bridal 2020 collection on Instagram on Thursday evening. The whole world got front row seats to the phygital runway, which was shot at his Atelier hotel, New Delhi.

The collection is called ‘Pieces of You’ featured models in a melange of the designer’s signature drapes and silhouettes, drape-sari, and draped sari-gowns in pastel shades of lemon, mint green, and lavender.

“Despite the dreadful pandemic which is galloping on us we decided the show must go on; craft, fashion, life must go on… So we are putting out our first digital virtual show, shot right here in our wardrobe with all safety measures and precautions to bring you back what you are used to and what you enjoy and expect every July– a beautiful Fall-Winter Festive bridal collection. Enjoy it and give me your feedback…” the designer posted on Instagram.

Tahiliani hasn’t allowed the downsizing of the big fat Indian wedding to dampen his spirit, the ensembles being ornate and embellished but in keeping with the “studios commitment to lightness.”

The anarkalis worn by the models featured intricate chikankari work and lehengas replete with thread and zari embroidery allowed for the shimmer of pearls and sitaras. The designer commented, “The show is dedicated to every bride and groom who want to celebrate their individuality on their big day. Here’s to you finally coming home.”