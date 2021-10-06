Tarun Tahiliani opens Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI | Showcase: October 7

Veteran designer Tarun Tahiliani kicked off FDCI x Lakme with the phygital edition – a digital showcase and a vibrant preview of his men’s and womenswear collection with snippets from his full fashion film – ‘The Reunion’.

The preview of the show showed a unbiddable party, models gracefully wandering around pristine gardens, and a sumptuous banquet.

The full version of the fashion film will be shown on second day of the fashion week, October 7, to display the full story of the collection.

The reunion followed by the struggles of pandemic has been depicted as a celebration of “love and togetherness,” the collection and fashion film is designed to herald a return to gatherings and parties to revive the renewed sense of community.

Just in time for the festive season, Tahiliani’s latest fashion outing is an amalgamation of six capsule collections that highlight his signature drapes, exquisite embroideries, and immaculate craftsmanship.

The Reunion was inspired by heritage Indian craft techniques, motifs, and traditional architecture. With classic traditional silhouettes and opulent embellishments, the collection was a classic rendition of the desi splendour Tahiliani has become known for.

“The beauty of old friendships is that they can be rekindled in a moment,” wrote Tahiliani, about his inspiration for the collection on Facebook.

With more than thirty years of experience in the industry, the designer has been a champion at presenting ethnic designs with a modern twist, especially his concept sari. This collection, too, holds a similar aesthetic, with fluidity and timelessness at its core. Versatile blouses with lehengas, corset tops, kalidar jackets, and pants with flowy skirts dominate the line. For menswear, the designer displays tailored bandhgalas, sleeveless jackets, and velvet blazers.

“With great joy, we return to open Lakme Fashion Week, where we showcase our first serious fashion collection of occasion-wear with a twist as opposed to a bridal bent,” adds the designer.

When it comes to a classic TT show, the focus is as much on the styling as it’s on the clothes. For this preview, statement belts, mohawk-style hair and striking jewellery make the cut. The collection, as the name suggests, is a celebration of people, Indian fashion and togetherness.