Moving away from conventional stereotypes, three designers came together to highlight the process and techniques used for creating sustainable fashion that is not just fair to the people and the planet but also stands for an ethical style statement.

Designers Sohaya Misra of Chola, Gaurav Khanijo of Khanijo and Pranav Mishra and Shyma Shetty of Huemn showcased their latest sustainable collection at the second edition of the All About India show by Rise Worldwide during the at the ongoing phygital FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Misra presented his collection ‘Human Nature’, made in just black and white in free size silhouettes. The collection comprised separates, detachable hoods and sleeves along with mix and match options, along with striped robe, wide flowing pants with black side stripes, the high collared blouses, hoodies and the high-low hemline for the tunic, Pheran-style tunic, dresses with circular hemlines and boxy shoulders.

The designer sources fabrics from various clusters around India — organic cotton from Pondicherry, post-consumer waste recycled cotton from Tirupur, hand woven khadi from West Bengal, muls from Bhopal and linens from various states of India. The label uses recycled and upcycled or biodegradable usage for pockets or collars of garments that are all made in-house.

Misra said: “I am so happy to be presenting my collection, ‘Human Nature’ especially on a platform that profligate’s sustainability. It is something so important these days and needs to be inculcated into everyday life. I am really happy to be a part of that and really excited to see what this year has in store for us!”

Designer duo Pranav and Shyma launched their unisex collection “Huemn 21” that is inspired by the current global emotions. Designed in a variety of 100 per cent cotton and silk home grown fabrics, the shapes were lounge worthy.

Anti-fit and baggy silhouettes were the basis of the line, with shirts with giant printed patch pockets, denim biker’s jackets. The 2-tone denim/knit pants with frayed edges and matching sweatshirt with 3D embroidery.

It also comprised pleated, knit skirt and over-sized sweater dress as well as the black knit midi with high slits that gave women’s wear a comfortable semi-formal fashion vibe. The designers have used 3D placement embroidery in the garments and surface texturing using traditional embroidery.

“Huemn 21″ is inspired by quiet, everyday snapshots informed by the cultural landscape of our times. Separates are meant to be conversational pieces, reflective of both- scenic landscapes of pastoral India and reflective bits of urban India; with our signature handcraft and finishing techniques. It pays homage to a sense of nostalgic beauty and comfort but draws a strong reference from modern, urban lives of those who drive our communities,” said the designers.

Designer Khanijo’s Autumn/Winter 21 collection was a unisex line, made using natural and pure fabrics like linen, cotton Khadi and silk. The brand also uses bamboo, hemp and Tencel for the woven fabrics with hand embroidery.

The collection has a retro 70’s vibe, with oversized silhouettes in rainbow hues and textures with prints, embroidery and weaves. The line-up features coats with discreet shoulder embellishments worn with a blouse with circular pockets and trousers. The olive-green corduroy set comprised biker’s jacket, gilet and trouser. The embroidered and heavily textured jacket with matching culottes, teamed with a frayed detailed blouse, while an orange piped asymmetric jacket and trouser combo made it a season must.

Men’s wear included a knee-length coat with frayed shoulder detailing, a casual brown jacket, another checked, woollen, cropped version teamed with a sun yellow, fully embroidered, mandarin collar kurta. Khanijo also offered a button less embroidered denim jacket, as well as other options such as printed shirts with cropped pants.