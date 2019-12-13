Surbhi Chandna keeps updating her fans with her ongoing activities. The stunner always manages to give a treat to her fans by posting pictures from her photoshoots. Often, the Sanjivani star shares new looks on her social media handles which become a rage among her fan following. Without a doubt, Surbhi has established herself as a style icon. From her popular looks as Annika to her style as Dr Ishani, Surbhi’s fanbase has grown manifold and is growing with each passing day.

On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of photos of her latest photoshoot. The diva can be seen donning a black and white polka-dotted jumpsuit as her outfit of the day. Along with this, Surbhi added an orange belt on her waist to break the monotony of the single coloured outfit and rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers and glamorous makeup and one-side open locks. To complete her look, the actress added a couple of neckpieces to accessorize the look and add a touch of bling to it.

View this post on Instagram #kunalbhanphotoghraphy SEXY Being the Mind-state Currently #sexymodeon #swipeleft A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Dec 12, 2019 at 12:39am PST

Surbhi shared the photos and wrote, “#kunalbhanphotoghraphy SEXY Being the Mind-state Currently #sexymodeon #swipeleft.” Sanjivani’s Dr Vardhan aka Rohit Roy left a hilarious comment on the same and urged co-star Kunal Bhan to click his pictures too. Rohit wrote, “@kunalbhan saab kabhi humari photo bhi kheench lo dost.”

Meanwhile, a day ago, Surbhi shared a picture on Instagram in which her name can be seen among Asia’s top-5 sexiest woman after Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan and Mahira Khan. Alongside the picture, Surbhi wrote, “Is this for Real AJ @asjadnazir

This is the love warmth and ofcourse SEXYNESSS of the ones who have voted and got me on NUMBER 5 .. It has been a journey of transformation and lots of self learning with the guidance of my dear ones .. This is sooo special just when 2020 is just a few days away🕺🏼 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 #sexylist2019 (sic).”

We loved Surbhi’s recent look. Let us know in the comment section whether you liked it or not.