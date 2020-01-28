India is a land of diverse culture and traditions. Not just varied cultures but it has an affluent history of handlooms. India is actually a land of handloom fabrics. These handloom works are inspired by the culture of that place, resulting in beautiful yards of textiles. If you have a penchant for handloom, here are some Indian cities you should visit to source the right fabrics.

Kanjeevaram Silk, Kanchipuram

Kanjeevaram silk hails from the Kanchipuram region of Tamil Nadu. These sarees are much coveted by would-be brides, bridesmaids and anyone who loves wearing silk sarees. Made from Mulberry silk threads, Kanjeevaram sarees are known for their lustre and intricate zari work.

Muga Silk, Assam

Once reserved for royalty, Muga Silk is now widely used to make mekhela chador, the traditional attire of Assamese women. Found in Assam, Muga Silk is known for its natural yellowish golden tint and durability. It’s made from the larvae of the Assam silkmoth. The best part? Muga silk shines even more after every wash.

Bandhani, Bhuj

Bandhani involves tie-dying and later it is tied with a thread to create impressions on it. Orange, green, pink, red, yellow, and blue are some of the primary colours used to dye a Bandhani fabric. Although it’s primarily worn in Gujarat and Rajasthan, it has gained popularity all over the country.

Chanderi, Bundelkhand

Going for a marriage, but looking out for a lightweight saree, then Chanderi is the best one you can get. Originating in Madhya Pradesh, these sarees are known for their beautiful gold/silver zari work and intricate embroidery. They are available in silk, cotton, and a mix of silk and cotton. They are available in a wide range of designs, from gold coin motifs to elaborate peacock and geometric designs.