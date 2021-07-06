There’s nothing worse than a stunning outfit ruined the sight or worn over ill-fitting lingerie. Bra woes can be a nightmare so choosing the right style to wear under your wedding dress or a casual T-shirt is important. Comfort is the most important factor to consider when you go for lingerie shopping. The right bra boosts your confidence, keeps your posture in check and has you feeling comfortable all day long.

To help you choose the perfect bra pick from these styles:

Strapless bra

Zivame’s no straps bra is specially designed for off shoulder tops, tube tops and lace dresses. Though these bras have no straps, the underwired cups and an inner silicon lining along the edges prevent the bra from slipping down and give adequate support and shape to your breasts. You can pair it with a cute cop top or a strapless dress.

T-shirt Bras

Groversons’ light padded wire free T-shirt bra comes in multiple solid/pastel colours and playful prints like floral, geometric, asymmetric and other cute designs. The seamless bra is the perfect innerwear to help you slay in a casual t-shirt, while giving your body the perfect shape and comfort. Wear it with your favourite t-shirt or a body-hugging outfit best suited for a clean and smooth silhouette.

Full Coverage Padded Bras

Clovia is a brand that is known for its wide variety of bras. Its padded bras come with a smooth polyamide fabric, in both the wired and non-wired range. Its full coverage provides extra support and prevents your breasts from top or side spillage. Its adjustable straps and back hooks give you a perfect fit to suit all your outfit needs. It is best to wear padded bras with plunging tops or formals.

Minimizer Bras

Groversons’ minimizer bra is designed to give you all day long comfort. The double face soft fabric adds comfort while its fancy lace design adds glamour. Minimizer bras compress your chest size to appear smaller. They provide sturdy support with a gentle lift to the bust. They come in different colours to match your outfits and are a value for money purchase.

Multiway Bras

Enamor’s strapless and multiway bra is the perfect solution for all your styling needs. Wear it under almost any stylish outfit, be it a see through top or a halter neck top or even a normal t-shirt. You can wear the bra in many different ways depending on the attire you choose to wear. Its fab comfy 5 technology gives you gentle support and perfect shape and coverage. Its breathable fabric gives you the perfect blend of comfort and style.