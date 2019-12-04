Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Adding to it, she has made sure to put the best foot forward when it comes down to fashion and there’s no denying that! Her past looks and the apt choice of outfits are enough to prove that.

From the airport’s casual look to film promotions, she always make sure to look her best and this time around it proves to be no different.

On Tuesday, the stunner made sure to give a treat to her fans in not one but two gorgeous attires.

For the first look, she opted for a bright yellow-coloured saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree was a simple one but it was the blouse that made the look stand out. She draped the saree over a strapless blouse that bore statement ruffled sleeves. Adding to it, she cinched her waist with a matching belt that added a modern touch to the look. To complete her look, the actress then accessorised the look with an emerald choker and let her wavy hair open on the side.

Whereas in another look, she made a simple yet show-stopping statement in a stunning off-shoulder dress by Sukriti and Aakriti. The dress featured a strapless tube top that transcended into a large flowy dress. She clearly had the time of her life with it as she was seen tossing and twirling it. The actress kept the rest of it simple with a gold choker and matching bangles. Further, she pulled her straight hair in a centre-parted low braid that bore colourful treads.

Undoubtedly, the Luka Chuppi actress seems quite perfect in both the looks. What do you people think about her recent looks? Comment below.