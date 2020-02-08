The flower is one of jewellery’s most timeless and feminine themes, but these attributes are not its limitations. Instead, floral motifs have been refreshed for a new season by a swathe of fashion-led brands and fine jewellery houses, toying with pave-set petals or details picked out in eye-catching tropical hues.

Floral jewellery can be bold in its use of colour, petal shapes can be oversized, and designs are becoming ever-more abstract in their manifestation. The flower shape also lends itself well to collections, enabling companies to build a range from a single flower pendant to statement designs with clusters of flowers that tumble from the ear or wrap around the wrist.

Floral jewellery is something that makes all women feels special and unique. That is why so many brides are going for this trend these days.

Floral inspired Maang Tikkas and Passa

Obsessed with the Passa that Deepika Padukone wore in Bajirao Mastani? You can too wear a floral Passa or Maang Tikka as an alternative piece of jewellery for your wedding ceremony ensemble. If you wish to feel like a legacy, then go for a flower inspired jewellery with your hair cascading sideways, befitting the fashion icon that you already are!

Haath Phool

Haath Phool is the pop culture replacement of gold and silver bracelets that brides usually wear as jewellery pieces. Floral inspired ‘Hath Phool’ for a wedding ceremony is a trend that is here to stay given its magnum opus popularity amongst the brides and bridesmaids.

Floral Kalire

Kalire is an important part of a bride’s journey. They are a symbol of the love, care and affection of the maternal side of the bride. A token of love and goodwill. A bridal look is incomplete without a statement Kalire jewellery piece.

Flower inspired jewellery set

Let the petals brush your collar-bones with the floral Choker. The astonishing flower inspired neckpiece will adds an element of mystique. Beautiful flowers inspired work with tiny little beads and contrast pendants, make a perfect necklace for your wedding events and brings the natural to your beauty.

(Inputs from Juhi Ahuja)