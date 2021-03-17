Denim, the fabric of India, has come a long way from simply being an integral part of fashion brands, to being a strong contender for summer dressing, at the high-end bespoke ateliers.

With endless commendations and combinations, it has become a part of a new trend, where customers choose special details, personal totems to express uniqueness through the attire, making it the ultimate in personalized designs. Bespoke Denim, first of its kind with silver insignia, logo and funky details is the rage.

And with the summer getting warmer, the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur Brand has launched a scintillating collection of cotton tailored Bandhgala and Jacket looks in endless colours.

“The common mistake people make is to wear wool blend suits in the peak of summer, there is no other disservice you can do to your personality than to betray the understanding of what fabrics to wear and when. Traditionally blended fabrics filled this gap and it was considered okay, given the sensitive nature of the marketplace post Covid, it may not be a bad idea to have a winter wardrobe and a separate one for summer. Cotton or denim jackets with half lining and paired with smart stylized shirts or jeans can pack an equal if not the same power look as winter woolen fabrics,” says lifestyle designer.

Fabrics made in India especially cottons are sourced by international designer brands and it is the endeavour of the bespoke house to create a beautiful collection for the tropical summer ahead. Styling Bollywood stars, business industrialists and clients who are sensitive to a lighter wardrobe in summer, the choices are now endless.

As the trends have seen quite a shift after the pandemic, people are looking for something fun, youthful and semi-casual but still want that personalized touch. The new RRJ denim and cotton tailored collection offers a plethora of unique details in precious metals, customized linings, personal branding and of course, a fit that is special to your liking.