Classicuir: Fashion trend and designs in Paris

Classic” means timeless in French, and “Cuir” means leather, so Classicuir brings you beautiful leather pieces that are a mix of contemporary yet timeless vintage fashion designed in France and manufactured in India. They were a leather brand; their products are handcrafted by skilled leather artisans and give you a vintage yet modern look with elegance and style.

Fashion trend researchers and designers in Paris, France, at Classicuir, incorporate the latest trends while maintaining the essence of leather.

Classicuir was brought to India to fill a void in the leather bag industry after receiving positive feedback and a successful run in countries such as France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark.

LYON EXOTIC SATCHEL BAG: This bag is hand-waxed and vegetable-tanned. Their main compartment opens with a flap. The bags have a zipper pocket on the inside and a pocket on the back. Inside the bag, there is a mobile phone pocket. Carry on with your laid-back look. The shoulder strap is detachable and adjustable.