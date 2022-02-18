Add ‘Veri Peri’ this season to glam up your look

As Pantone, the global colour authority, has declared Veri Peri the colour of the year, wedding curators and fashion stylists are flooded with the requests for the colour to incorporate into their party or wardrobe.

A warm bold lavender tone often described as the dynamic ‘periwinkle blue hue with the violet-red undertone’ is known as ‘Veri Peri’ which is much in these days. According to experts, the bold hue ‘Very Peri’ reflects & the global innovation and transformation taking place.

Here are some tips on how to incorporate the hue in your attire and make a fashion statement. And if you are tying the knot this year, you can have a Veri Peri wedding incorporating this vibrant new colour into your wedding.

“Add a splash of the classy color to your wedding, let your imagination run wild and dabble with the myriad hues and shades of this classic. Very Peri is a shade between blue and purple, it lends a fresh perspective to the beloved blue color family. The shade captures the essence of royalty and is a very soothing, fresh and versatile colour. It can inspire newlyweds to transform the familiar with something new. It can be paired very well with soft as well as bold colours depending upon the season and theme of the wedding,” says wedding curators Aaradhana & Prateek Kashyap of Made in Heaven

For Wedding Décor, the colour can be used boldly with neutrals to stand out for a spring and summer wedding. If you are planning a colourful theme, use veri peri with orange, yellow and bright pink hues.

For a royal and classy look, pair it with pastels as well, you can use beige or cream with veri peri for seating, and add a touch of gold or silver for a classy touch. In winter weddings, it could be paired with bold colours like purple, plum, burgundy, gold, navy blue and grey. Add lanterns to lend a vintage look.

You could either go all out with a Veri Peri colour theme, else you could add a touch of Veri Peri in your wedding. You can decorate the wedding arch, aisle, make centerpieces with them. Pair the periwinkle blooms with lilac, peach and white. The tablescape can have veri peri candles or crockery with a pinch of veri peri.

The bride and groom can even opt for an ensemble with very peri. The colours that go well with the shade are – White, Pink, Beige, and Blue.

“While the pre-wedding and wedding photographs and video can have art elements mirroring these shades. You can ask the photographers to add very peri shades in the colour grading of your pictures, the video can be enhanced using these shades as well.

For wedding favours, veri peri can be clubbed with peach, grey and silver or bold and gold hues depending upon the theme. A veri peri wedding cake with icing on top can add to the trend”, adds the duo.

Incorporating Veri Peri in your dressing “India is a country known for its love for colours. The designers experiment with new colours quite often and except for a few occasions like the wedding day, the fashionistas love to explore new colours. Veri Peri, being a very versatile and joyful colour, will be seen in its various hues this year. We see a lot of our designers working with this colour for the Spring-Summer collection”, says Jyoti Bhalla, founder Filme

“For the Indian brides, Veri Peri can be a best bet for their engagement, cocktail or event the wedding reception. A veri Peri party gown paired with diamond and sapphire necklace, it will surely be a head turner. Needless to say, there are enough options for a Veri peri trousseau”, adds Jyoti.

While Designer Harneet Kaur says, “The colour is a delight and it will be a joy to see this palate globally taking over giving a calm, positive yet optimistic vibe.When it comes to ethnic wear, this rich colour is enough to stand out on its own but with light embroidered details in rich gold or silver, it is a sure winner. We’ve seen Very Peri on celebrities and models alike, but there is no better way to pay homage to Pantone’s color of the year than to show its immense influence on everyday culture.”

“We have created this beautiful ensemble, which is surely a head turner. This indo western outfit has a solid top and pants in the Pantone shade of the year, Veri Peri, accompanied with an embroidered cape which completes the look.We are coming up with more designs like lehengas and anarkalis in this shade, for the upcoming summer collection”, adds Kaur.

“This colour encourages creativity and warmth and is forward looking enough to feel trendy, yet still embodies the vibe of the present day. I am bringing out a Veri Peri collection of pure chanderi silk suits with hand and machine embroidery”, says Designer Savi Abbot.