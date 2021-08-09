10 Sabyasachi brides who ditched Lehenga and wore a Saree for their wedding

Indian women always imagine being dressed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their bridal trousseau. Sabyasachi’s bridal collections are a dream come true for fans of color-blocking and smokey eyes. This outstanding designer celebrated his 20th anniversary in the industry last year. His bridal lehengas and sarees remain our favorite.

With extravagant mandaps, an elaborate venue, and typically filmy wedding décor, you’ve always dreamed of your wedding being a little more extravagant. Stunning Sabyasachi sarees topped off their fairytale weddings. The first thing that comes to mind when we think of Sabyasachi creations is traditional sarees with nitid goldwork, chunky gold jewellery, and smokey eyes. And these sarees are exactly just that!

This pink saree with beautiful white sequence work is winning hearts. Sabyasachi’s collection of bridal sarees always has a spree on us. Pairing the saree with golden jewellery and golden bangles gives us a glamourous look. Dreamy! Isn’t it?

Here is a woman from Kochi breaking all stereotypes with Sabyasachi’s baby pink saree with the golden border that she wore for her wedding. This beautiful saree gives you a rich yet modern bridal look. Sounds like a perfect wedding outfit, right?

This Bengali woman ditched the regular and traditional Bengali saree for her wedding and instead wore the Sabyasachi pink spree. This combination of light pink with golden work saree and dark pink blouse looks so perfect that we can’t deny it. Topping up with bulky golden jewellery sums up the entire look. Isn’t it elegant?

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Well, this is definitely true. Here is another Sabyasachi bride who wore a light blue saree that was golden detailed work and has a heavy golden border which she wore with a blue diamond set. Now that looks classy and graceful.

Looks like orange is the new red! This orange saree with golden embroidery is just the right Sabyasachi collection to pick on. The look is finished with waist jewellery and a layered neckpiece that looks simply beautiful, giving us major wedding goals!

Here is another dreamy Sabyasachi saree that stole all our hearts. This contrasting saree with a heavy golden border and shimmery work looks perfect on this bride. The red velvet blouse is another add-up, that lights up the entire look. Dreamy, isn’t it?

Taking traditions abroad is just the new normal. This Indian girl had her Phuket wedding in this orange and yellow contrast saree. She wore this gorgeous saree with printed work and a simple embroidery blouse is simple yet beautiful. This Sabyasachi saree takes all the prizes!

When we all are drooling over the heavy embroideries and rich looks. Here is a couple who had a simple wedding. This Sabyasachi bride wore a plain white and light green chiffon saree which looks so mesmerizing. This might be a simple outfit but literally gives us modern wedding goals. Simple yet classy!

This pastel shade saree is absolutely groovy. This bride who had her wedding in Mexico wore this detailed heavy embroidery Sabyasachi saree for her wedding. She looks intimate! This designer certainly has some magic in his dresses.

Colours and rich look are all we dream of when it comes to the wedding but his unconventional white and golden work Sabyasachi saree is what we need. This newlywed girl wore this saree for her ‘Nikah’ and we are stunned with this breath-taking look. This saree indeed is one of the best pieces of the designer. The overall look is finished with the layered neckpiece that looks absolutely graceful!