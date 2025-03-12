Sabyasachi on choosing Deepika Padukone: “The only exception, she represents brand India”

Deepika Padukone is a force of nature. Whether it’s ruling the box office, making power moves in global luxury fashion, or just being effortlessly iconic, she never misses. And now, Deepika has done it again—becoming the first and only Bollywood star to walk for 25th anniversary showcase of Sabyasachi.

Yes, you read that right. The designer, known for keeping Bollywood off his runway, made an exception for Deepika, and honestly, who wouldn’t?

In a recent interview, Sabyasachi spilled the tea on why Deepika was his only Bollywood muse for this milestone show. “I have never really used Bollywood on my runway. Deepika was the only exception,” he admitted, adding that this would likely be the first and last time he made such an exception.

Why? Because for him, Deepika isn’t just another celebrity—she’s ‘Brand India’.

“She represents tradition with contemporary sophistication,” he said, emphasizing that their bond goes beyond just fashion. “We’ve had a great relationship, personal relationship together, and I truly think in so many ways she represents Brand India.”

Deepika isn’t just a Bollywood superstar—she’s a global phenomenon. From being the first Indian to become the face of luxury giants like Louis Vuitton and Cartier to recently attending Paris Fashion Week for LV’s Fall 2025 show, she’s been rewriting the rulebook for Indian representation on the global stage.

And now, post-maternity break, she’s back, making waves with her return to the spotlight. Walking the ramp for Sabyasachi’s landmark showcase marked a special moment—not just for fashion, but for fans who had missed seeing her dominate the scene.

Let’s not forget, Deepika’s box office game is just as strong. With her films collectively crossing ₹10,000 crore worldwide, she has earned the title of the ultimate box office queen. And while she continues to make history on screen, her influence off-screen is just as powerful.