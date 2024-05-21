Experts share 10 beauty hacks and tips to ace summer make-up

Achieving the perfect look amid soaring temperatures can be challenging. Use lightweight gels, opt for hydrating primers, and choose long-wearing foundations, says a make-up expert on how to nail the make-up during the summer.

Leiya Phinao Ningshen, national artist for MAC cosmetics, has given out tips to IANS on how to get the perfect look during the summertime.

Swap heavy oil-based skincare for lightweight gel or serum base moisturisers. These lightweight formulas provide the perfect prep for makeup application while keeping your skin fresh and hydrated all day long.

Choose a matte finish or hydrating primers over illuminating ones to create a long-lasting base for your makeup. It will help in controlling oil and minimise shine, ensuring your makeup stays intact throughout the day.

Opt for long-wearing foundations with a natural matte or velvet finish to combat the summer heat and help avoid looking creasy. Setting powder for a flawless, fresh finish that lasts all day.

When it comes to blush, contour, and highlight, choose powder formulas for a full glam look. For a natural, no-makeup makeup look, try lip and cheek tints for a subtle flush of colour. Peach blushes are great for a healthy summer glam.

For a summer glow, embrace lip oils or glosses for a hydrated and shiny finish during the day.

Ensure your eye makeup stays put all day by using a waterproof eye base and non-smudging waterproof kajal, and mascara.

Fix plus stay over finishing spray for transfer-free makeup.

In the sweltering heat of summer, embrace “less is more” by opting for a lightweight makeup routine that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all.

Utilise multipurpose products. Lipstick on the lips and cheeks Blush on the cheeks and eyes. Champagne or gold highlighter on eyes and cheeks for added sparkle.

Store your makeup products, like lip liners or sheer lipstick, in the fridge for a few minutes before application. Helps in precise and smooth application.