Enhance your beauty with this surprising product

The heat of the sun becomes very harsh on our skin and results in many skin-related issues like sunburn, suntan, acne, pimples, spots, and other skin infection. It becomes very difficult for us to protect our skin from these problems. So here we are with an ingredient that you can easily find in your kitchens, which can do wonders for your skin. Apple cider vinegar is an ingredient, which has many health as well as skin benefits.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is made by fermenting the juice of apples first with bacteria and yeast till it turns into alcohol and then fermenting it again with acetic acid-forming bacteria so that it turns into vinegar. Apple cider vinegar has been used over centuries as a folk remedy and in alternative medicine for its many benefits. With only 3 calories per tablespoon, ACV is very low in calories and a weight watcher’s delight.

It is rich in acetic, citric, malic, and amino acid and also contains vitamins, enzymes, and mineral salts, which is beneficial for your skin.

Apple cider vinegar is not just great for your health it should be an essential part of your beauty arsenal as well for the many beauty benefits that it offers.

So, here are some of the benefits of apple cider in enhancing our beauty:

Acne fighter



Apple cider vinegar deals with acne on various levels. For starters, apple cider vinegar has components like acetic acid, lactic acid, succinic acid, and citric acid, which stop the proliferation and growth of the Propionibacterium acnes bacteria that causes acne. Some of these components of apple cider vinegar like lactic acid may help reduce scarring. A Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology study showed acne scars treated with lactic acid over three months led to a reduction of pigmentation and scarring. It led to better skin texture as well.

Another reason why apple cider vinegar works are because our skin is naturally acidic and it helps in replenishing the acidic layer that wards off germs, and pollution. It also kills bacteria and removes the grease and dirt.

How to apply: Mix equal parts raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar with water. Dip a cotton ball in the solution and apply onion to the affected areas. Leave for 10 minutes and wash off. Repeat this a few times throughout the day and over a few days for the best results.

Heals sunburn



Overdid the sunbathing in Goa? Well, then it’s time to soothe your burnt and inflamed skin with apple cider vinegar.

How to apply: You could try either of these remedies. Mix half a cup of apple cider vinegar with 4 cups of water and apply the solution onto the sunburned skin. Or mix a cup of apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup coconut oil, and lavender essential oil into your bath water to soothe your skin.

Skin toner

Apple cider vinegar is a very good toning lotion for the skin. It tightens your pores, balances the pH of your skin, removes dirt and oil while its astringent properties increase blood flow to your face.

How to apply: Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water and dab the solution on your face with cotton balls.