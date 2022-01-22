Eating on banana leaves is a healthy trend

Most of the Indians as well as others, who are interested in Indian culture, are aware that there is a practice of eating banana leaves in the southern part of the country. Not only does it appeal to the eye there are various other health benefits of eating on a banana leaf.

What started as a tradition down in South India thousands of years ago is now also proving to be a healthy trend. Eating on banana leaves isn’t only flavorful, Eco-friendly, hygienic, and practical but also chemical-free. Eating on banana leaves is healthy in every way. It is packed with polyphenols, which are natural antioxidants that are also found in green tea. These polyphenols battle all the free radicals in the body and prevent diseases.

Banana leaf is also rich in polyphenol oxidase which is an enzyme to treat Parkinson’s disease. Banana leaves also have peculiar anti-bacterial properties that can kill germs in the food and aid proper digestion. Banana leaves also have a wax coating that gives them a glossy finish that adds a subtle flavor to the hot food that is served on them.

The banana leaf has a waxy coating on it, a very subtle flavor of which gets mixed with hot food, thereby increasing its taste. These leaves are also environmentally friendly and can be used in place of plastic disposable plates. Eating on banana leaves also reduces work as one does not have to wash plates after eating.

Also, it leaves no scope for soapy substances to reach a person’s stomach as a result of unclean plates. It is also important to clean the banana leaves before using them and they are waterproof due to the presence of wax coating. Eating on banana leaves improves health and helps avoid skin diseases, constipation, indigestion, and gas.

Having food on banana leaves is one of the most economical and inexpensive options to go for. You don’t need to worry about spending those extra bucks on tons of utensils. Just grab a few banana leaves from the banana tree and you’re done for the day. Just rinse the leaves with water and get going.

What more? Eating food served on banana leaves does not require much cleaning as it is enough if it is rinsed a little. Banana leaves are eco-friendly and easily decompose in a short time, unlike plastic which takes at least a century to degrade completely. The large size of the banana leaf is an added advantage as it can hold an entire meal. Also, being water-proof it can hold gravies without turning much soggy.

Apart from just serving as a leafy plate, banana leaves are also used for cooking. It is used for wrapping as well. Steaming food along with banana leaves gives a sweet taste to the dish. The banana leaf contains traces of EGCG that are used in dietary supplements.